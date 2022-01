How do you find a company and become its next investor when it is not publicly traded? A great way to search for the best startups is to browse reputable equity crowdfunding platforms, such as StartEngine. The idea of buying a piece of a company in its very early stages and helping it grow over time to deploy its business plan, focus on how to disrupt its industry, become a successful firm, and add value in terms of capital gains to your initial investments, are some of the key reasons to consider startups as investments.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO