Earth Science

Mount Etna's exceptional carbon dioxide emissions are triggered by deep reservoirs of the gas

By University of Cologne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transport of carbon dioxide stored in the Earth's lithospheric mantle beneath the Hyblean Plateau in southern Italy at a depth of approximately 50 to 150 kilometers is responsible for the exceptionally large CO2 emission of Mount Etna. That is the result of research conducted by an international team of geologists,...

Phys.org

Tonga eruption: we are watching for ripples of it in space

The ongoing volcanic eruption in Tonga began in December 2021, but it wasn't until 5:15pm local time on January 15 2022 that the powerful explosion occurred. It generated an enormous cloud of ash, earthquakes, and tsunamis that reached as far as the distant coastlines of Peru on the other side of the Pacific. Now scientists are even looking for the effects of the eruption in space.
ASTRONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Visualising the World’s Carbon Dioxide Emissions with Python

Illustrating the stark reality of global carbon dioxide emissions with Python. For some reason, climate change has been in the news a lot recently. Specifically the link between carbon dioxide emissions from our cars, factories, ships, planes (to name a few) and the warming of our planet via the greenhouse effect. The image above shows the world’s short cycle carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Aside from looking fantastic and almost artistic, it provides useful context for where the world’s emissions are actually coming from. The map clearly shows the world’s emissions are dominated by North America, Europe, China and India. Zooming in on different areas reveal loads of interesting features, in North America and Europe there are bright areas on highlighting major cities, all linked with bright areas corresponding to the main roads. At sea, the major shipping lanes can be picked out, e.g. China — Singapore — Malacca Strait — Suez Canal stands out as a particularly bright line. There are also a series of curved lines corresponding to the major air routes, in particular leading between North America and Europe. Population density can be used to explain a lot of this map however there are some notable exceptions. For example, parts of South America are brighter than expected and West Africa is perhaps a bit dimmer than expected. In contrast, the Nile, where 95% of Egypt's population lives, is lit up like a Christmas tree. With that said it is important to note that these maps are purely qualitative and not quantitative so it is important to be careful about what conclusions are drawn from them.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Direct linkage between intensified volcanism and immediate weathering

The Triassic-Jurassic transition (~ 201 Ma) saw one of the most catastrophic volcanic eruptions during the Phanerozoic, namely the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province (CAMP), and it has been suggested to have triggered a series of environmental/climatic perturbations which eventually caused the end-Triassic mass extinction.However, due to the lack of volcanic ash sediments outside its eruption sites, the spatial extent of the impact is not well understood.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Is Vesuvius taking an extended siesta?

Located near Naples, Italy, Vesuvius last had a violent eruption in 1944, towards the end of the Second World War. It could be a few hundred years before another dangerous, explosive eruption occurs, finds a new study by volcano experts at ETH Zurich. Vesuvius is one of Europe's most dangerous...
SCIENCE
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

2021 was the planet’s fifth-hottest year on record as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise

Scientists have revealed that 2021 was the fifth-hottest year on record, as emissions of greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane, the main drivers of the climate crisis, continue to rise.The annual analysis from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) also found that the seven hottest years on record were the last seven, by a clear margin.While 2021 was one of the cooler years out of the last seven (on a par with 2015 and 2018), Europe still experienced its warmest summer on record, according to the report published on Monday. 2020 and 2016 remain tied as the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Fate of dissolved black carbon in the deep Pacific Ocean

Black carbon (BC), a byproduct of biomass and fossil fuel combustion, may impact the climate because it can be stored on Earth's surface for centuries to millennia. Dissolved BC (DBC) occurs ubiquitously in the ocean. However, the DBC cycle in the ocean has not been well constrained. Here, we show the basin-scale distribution of DBC in the Pacific Ocean and find that the DBC concentrations in the deep Pacific Ocean decrease along with deep-ocean meridional circulation. The DBC concentration is negatively correlated with apparent oxygen utilization, a proxy of the integrated flux of sinking particles, in the deep Pacific Ocean, implying that DBC is removed from the deep ocean to abyssal sediments through sorption onto sinking particles. The burial flux of BC to abyssal sediments is estimated to be 0.040"“0.085 PgC yrâˆ’1, corresponding to 1.5"“3.3% of the anthropogenic CO2 uptake by the ocean.
SCIENCE
botany.one

It’s far from certain that peat bogs can continue absorbing carbon dioxide at current rates

Analyses of cellulose in peat cores collected by collaborating scientists working in five continents indicate that a carbon dioxide-driven increase in photosynthesis of mosses is strongly dependent on the water table, which may change the species composition of peat moss communities. The findings will help predict how peatlands will react to a changing climate. Understanding peatlands is crucial as while they cover only three per cent of the global land surface, they store a third of the global soil carbon.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
kfgo.com

Inside La Palma’s volcano, gas emissions mark colourful terrain

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Two bare pine tree trunks remain standing inside the jagged and colourful main crater of the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, while gas emissions and high temperatures continue though they are easing a month after the eruption ended. A Reuters crew was on Friday granted rare access to the edge of the volcano’s craters with a team from the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan), who went inside one of the six craters to measure gas emissions and temperatures and check that their monitoring stations were functioning well. Powerful gas emissions during the 85-day volcanic eruption have tainted parts of the crater yellow, orange and white.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

Could this new breakthrough help turn carbon dioxide into fuel?

Efforts to convert carbon dioxide into fuels or other products have been largely unsuccessful. It's predicted that such processes could make a major dent in greenhouse gas emissions. Now, researchers at MIT have identified, quantified and modelled a major reason for poor performance in such conversion systems. And they offer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Mechanical Trees May Help Absorb Toxic Carbon Dioxide in the Atmosphere

According to experts, the production of mechanical trees might be a viable method of collecting harmful atmospheric carbon dioxide and providing a solution to climate change. In a recent interview published in Inverse, professor Klaus Lackner from Arizona State University who is a pioneer in direct air capture and carbon storage, described his mechanical trees and the future of gathering CO2 straight from the air to prevent climate change.
SCIENCE
Science
Germany
Phys.org

Scientists predict Tonga ash-seawater cocktail will be toxic hazard

Following an underwater volcano eruption on Saturday, Tonga has suffered significant damage and is blanketed in ash that closed runways and threatens water supplies. Cornell University scientists leading NASA-funded research into volcanic ash impacts warn that in addition to the direct damage to infrastructure from the ash layer and tsunami, the thick ash blanket presents extraordinary health and environmental hazards—amplified by seawater's interaction with the ash particles.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Simulations show iron catalyzes corrosion in 'inert' carbon dioxide

Iron that rusts in water theoretically shouldn't corrode in contact with an "inert" supercritical fluid of carbon dioxide. But it does. The reason has eluded materials scientists to now, but a team at Rice University has a theory that could contribute to new strategies to protect iron from the environment.
CHEMISTRY
KTVZ

NW power plants’ 2020 carbon dioxide emissions were lowest in decades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2020, carbon dioxide emissions from Pacific Northwest power plants that burn coal and natural gas totaled 45.64 million metric tons, the lowest in at least 25 years and a roughly 20 percent decline from emissions in 2019 (2020 is the latest year for which emissions data is available), the Northwest Power Planning Council said Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
Phys.org

Improving climate model projections of carbon and heat uptake in the Antarctic Ocean

In a new study in Nature Communications, researchers unveil a new relationship for climate models linking both carbon and heat uptake with the water-column stability in the Southern Ocean—also called the Antarctic Ocean. This climate model projections study is conducted by researchers from NORCE Norwegian Research Centre, and the Bjerknes...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Radiometric dating sheds light on tectonic debate

At the far edges of continents, where the continental shelf transitions into the deep ocean, continental and oceanic plates come face to face. At many of these margins, the denser oceanic plate is pushed below the continental plate in a process called subduction. However, in some cases, known as obduction, the oceanic plate ends up atop the more buoyant continental plate instead of diving below it.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

The Gulf Stream has increased steadily over the last century

Together with colleagues, Lars H. Smedsrud, professor at UiB and researcher at the Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research, have examined 100 years of research results to see how the ocean transport has evolved. "It was surprising to find such consistent results that show a steady increase, which entails that the...
SCIENCE

