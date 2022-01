Kim Kardashian often had a difficult time with her ex Kanye West. That’s why, as sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing to HL, her new flame Pete Davidson is a welcome change. Kim Kardashian is loving her new romance with Pete Davidson, as sources are revealing how different the relationship is compared to her ex, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

