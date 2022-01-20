ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

The Great Fruitcake Toss returns in Manitou Springs on Jan. 29

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The fruitcakes will fly again in Manitou Springs. The annual Fruitcake Toss returns on January 29th at Memorial Park. The event is from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and it’s only a $1 per event ticket.

It all started in 1996 with locals throwing fruitcakes in the park, and 27 years later, the event is still going strong. Events will be pure feats of strength, talent, balance, and taste!

For more information about how to enter or participate head to ManitouSprings.org .

Check out FOX21’s News Director Joe Cole, Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister, and Anchor Abbie Burke toss a fruitcake!

The Great Fruitcake Toss has partnered with the local food pantry to stock shelves for the community. Instead of bringing dollars to toss your cake, bring non-perishable food items and exchange for tickets to toss! (10 tickets max per family) All items donated will support the Manitou Springs Food Pantry , held weekly on Wednesdays at St Andrews Church, 110 Cañon Ave, 1-2 pm. All are welcome and volunteers/donors always appreciated to support local food needs.

