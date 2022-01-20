ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara soccer field parking lot could be new revenue stream

By Sonia Waraich
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

Santa Clara is eyeing the soccer field parking lot adjacent to Levi’s Stadium as a way to earn extra city revenue from stadium events when it’s not in use. Whether that’s feasible or not depends on a voter-approved law limiting how the city can use parks and open space.

At a Santa Clara City Council meeting earlier this month, Councilmember Suds Jain proposed city staff examine the legality, costs and benefits of using the city-owned Santa Clara Youth Soccer Park’s parking lot when it’s not in use for events at the stadium. There are about 133 parking spaces, which at $50 a spot could garner the city $3,325 per event after factoring in operation costs, Jain said. With an average of 20 events at the stadium per year, that could be an extra $66,500 of revenue for a city facing serious budget issues .

“That could go to the arts community,” Jain said. “It could go to soccer. We could give scholarships to the soccer kids.”

The new conversation around using the soccer park’s lot raises the specter of a massive fight that ensued just a few years ago . The San Francisco 49ers in 2015 tried to purchase or lease the 11-acre park for $15 million for 40 years with plans of turning it into VIP parking on game days. The team’s owners offered $3 million to buy three new soccer fields elsewhere. The youth soccer community fought back , igniting a lengthy public battle that pitted the NFL team against soccer families, with the families winning out.

Then in 2015, the Santa Clara youth soccer league filed a lawsuit to prevent the city of Santa Clara from turning the fields over to the NFL to construct a media village for Super Bowl 50. The league was unsuccessful in the litigation. There has been palpable tension between the city and the franchise for years, with a lot of that tension revolving around Levi’s Stadium. The Santa Clara City Council has taken steps to limit the team’s ability to operate the stadium . The team has in turn sued the city .

Opponents of Jain’s proposal said they fear the team is once again trying to take over the soccer park.

The parking lot is currently free to use, but is reserved for people using the soccer park. People attending stadium events cannot use the parking lot and Jain said it sits empty except for the times when there is a soccer event.

City officials need to review whether the proposal adheres to Measure R. The law prevents the city from selling, leasing or changing the use of city-owned parks without two-thirds voter approval. The measure overwhelmingly passed in 2016 by 89.6% in part as a response to an attempt by the San Francisco 49ers football team to buy the soccer park in 2015.

Related Stories

January 3, 2022

Money and politics: Santa Clara mayor’s family empire

September 13, 2021

Santa Clara city attorney firing opens new relationship with 49ers

August 9, 2021

Amid budget woes, Santa Clara spends big on city manager’s office

Five members of the City Council voted in support of studying the proposal and putting the topic on a future agenda. Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Kathy Watanabe voted against it after more than a dozen residents voiced their opposition to the idea.

“This is a soccer park,” Gillmor said. “It’s a youth facility. I think that this is a clear violation of Measure R. We hope to protect the soccer park from the VIP parking in the spaces or on the field because that’s the ultimate goal.”

The proposal has a chance of moving forward now that Gillmor, a vocal opponent of the 49ers, has lost her council majority. Some residents claimed the five members in support of the proposal were doing the bidding of the 49ers, referring to them as “the 49er Five.” A few commenters said the proposal hearkens back to 2015 when the team tried to buy the 10.8-acre soccer park for $15 million, which Jain said is a fraction of its worth.

Gabe Foo, a former board member of the Santa Clara Youth Soccer League who opposed the purchase in 2015, told the council the 49ers have not worked in good faith with the city. Foo said opening up the parking lot could be the first step in letting the team take over the property.

“When they rented the soccer park for the Super Bowl, they parked the cars on the lot and on the soccer fields and destroyed the fields,” Foo said. “We know that is the intent.”

Team officials at the time promised to replace the fields with new grass.

Jain said he was among the people who opposed the 49ers’ purchase of the property years ago, but said the team doesn’t have anything to do with this proposal now. Jain suggested using a parking management company to avoid the 49ers involvement.

“I’m just looking at trying to increase revenue for the city,” Jain said, “and this parking opportunity is another way to make revenue for the city.”

Contact Sonia Waraich at sonia@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @soniawaraich on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara soccer field parking lot could be new revenue stream appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County plans Major League cricket stadium at fairgrounds

Santa Clara County is moving forward with plans to build a cricket stadium at the county fairgrounds. The county and Major League Cricket (MLC) announced an exclusive negotiating agreement Wednesday to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals for a 15,000-person stadium planned to sit on 14-acres of the fairgrounds. A statement from the... The post Santa Clara County plans Major League cricket stadium at fairgrounds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Business PAC announces San Jose mayor, City Council endorsements

The 2022 races for San Jose City Council are heating up, with seven candidates scoring endorsements from a local business-backed political action committee. On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley Biz PAC, one of several local PACs representing business interests, announced its support for both Councilmembers Dev Davis and Matt Mahan in the contested San Jose mayoral race. It also... The post Business PAC announces San Jose mayor, City Council endorsements appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Advocates drum up support for ranked-choice voting in San Jose

A coalition of election reformers want to help San Jose lawmakers switch to a new form of electoral politics—one they say is cheaper, more equitable and might make people more civil. An organization called Better Elections San Jose has been busy trying to educate city officials about the benefits of ranked-choice voting—a system that allows voters... The post Advocates drum up support for ranked-choice voting in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Developer drops proposal for 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard

A controversial plan for a 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in San Jose will not move forward after strong opposition from nearby residents. On Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved rezoning a 0.69-acre parcel at 1212 S. Winchester Blvd. from residential to commercial development, but rejected a plan to build a 119-room hotel on the plot. The... The post UPDATE: Developer drops proposal for 6-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
San José Spotlight

San Jose extends Coyote Creek Trail, adds patrol program

In an effort to encourage residents to use a new section of the Coyote Creek Trail, San Jose is partnering with Valley Water to start a police patrol around the area that was once the region’s largest homeless encampment. The patrol program, which costs $800,000, is part of the city’s new safety plan for the... The post San Jose extends Coyote Creek Trail, adds patrol program appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Money and politics: Santa Clara mayor’s family empire

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor might represent a smaller Bay Area city, but there’s nothing small about her business empire. Gillmor, who is up for reelection in 2022, controls a sprawling real estate portfolio that includes strip malls in Santa Clara, swaths of undeveloped land near Gilroy and a small plot in San Bernardino County. Her... The post Money and politics: Santa Clara mayor’s family empire appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan leads pack on fundraising

Cash is flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race—a sign the election is going to prove costly for all contenders. Councilmember Matt Mahan leads the way, raising $504,000 from roughly 1,000 donors during the first 23 days of San Jose’s fundraising period. Mahan, a tech entrepreneur who announced his mayoral campaign a little over a year after... The post San Jose mayoral candidate Matt Mahan leads pack on fundraising appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s in store for Silicon Valley in 2022?

Lawmakers in Silicon Valley have wrapped up a tumultuous and busy year. 2021 was marked with major decisions that will have a lasting impact on the region—as well as those that lay the groundwork for future changes. With the world entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses struggling to recover, housing costs exploding and San... The post What’s in store for Silicon Valley in 2022? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
San José Spotlight

Major Silicon Valley developments to watch in 2022

The pandemic couldn’t stop the steady march of development in San Jose in 2021. Tech campuses, high-rise towers and affordable housing are all in the works for next year and beyond. Here are a few of the biggest projects to watch in 2022: Google’s downtown dream Earlier this year, San Jose lawmakers approved Google’s plan to... The post Major Silicon Valley developments to watch in 2022 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: A year in pictures

After a whole year in a pandemic, many Santa Clara County residents hoped 2021 would bring something different. The world reopened, which allowed for some beautiful moments in our community. But there was also turmoil and struggle for many living in Silicon Valley. Here’s a look at photos from this...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidate polls residents on defunding police

A San Jose mayoral candidate is taking a stand against defunding the police, even though there has been little public conversation around the topic for months. San José Spotlight obtained a picture of a flyer that appears to originate from Councilmember Matt Mahan’s mayoral campaign. The flyer asks, “Should we defund the police?” Then claims there are... The post San Jose mayoral candidate polls residents on defunding police appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy