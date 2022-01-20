The More, the Merrier, the Better in GTD PRO

MARK RUSHBROOK, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports – THE RACE SEASON IS OFF TO A GOOD START FOR FORD IN THE WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP, RIGHT? “Yeah, it was fantastic. The WRC Rally 1 cars are all new this year. They’re going electrified with hybrid and the new formula for the chassis and everything, so we have a new Puma hybrid that debuted a week ago and was revealed. The first event was this weekend, WRC Monte Carlo, which is the big one in the rally world. We had Sebastien Loeb in the car, a nine-time champion, and he brought back the win with a brand new car. It was very competitive being first place with Loeb, third place with Craig Breen and sixth place with Gus Greensmith, so we are really happy with that new car and competition over there.”

