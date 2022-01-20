ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The More, the Merrier, the Better in GTD PRO

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s plenty of reason to be excited that the new GTD PRO class has attracted a 13-car field for the Rolex 24 At Daytona – the opening round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. That’s more than double the six entries that contested last year’s twice-round-the-clock...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

NASCAR's Emerling-Gase Motorsports announces partnership with Kitty Kat Coin Cryptocurrency & Ecosystem (Kats Coin)

NASCAR Drivers Joey Gase & Shane Lee announced that Emerling-Gase Motorsports have entered into a sponsorship agreement with the new and exciting Sports Based Cryptocurrency Kitty Kat Coin ($KATS or Kats Coin) for select races in 2022 season starting with DAYTONA on both the 35 driven by Shane Lee and the 53 driven by Joey Gase.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kyle Larson Named Richard Petty Driver of the Year

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been named the recipient of the Richard Petty Driver of the Year Award for 2021 by the National Motorsports Press Association. The accomplishments that made Larson the overwhelming choice of the NMPA membership are...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes celebrate Lewis Hamilton anniversary as speculation over F1 future continues

Mercedes have celebrated the anniversary of Lewis Hamilton’s joining of the team as speculation continues over the British driver’s Formula 1 future.It is now nine years since Hamilton swapped McLaren for the German-based team, a period that has seen the 37-year-old win six world titles to draw level with Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in F1 history.Hamilton is now said to be mulling over whether to remain on the grid in 2022 after being left disappointed by a controversial end to the 2021 season that saw Max Verstappen snatch Drivers’ Championship victory at the last in Abu Dhabi.While...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Cadillac Racing leads field into Rolex 24 qualifying

In a qualifying session for Rolex 24 At Daytona qualifying, drivers of the five Cadillac DPi-V.Rs stood out. Tristan Vautier drove the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R to the pole position in the 15-minute prelude to the 100-minute qualifying race Jan. 23 that will determine the pole winner and set the field for the 60th anniversary of the twice-around-the-clock race.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Speedway Digest

Front-row start for Cadillac in 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona

Five Cadillac DPi-V.R entries, led by front-row starter JDC-Miller Motorsports, will take the green flag Jan. 29 in the 60th anniversary Rolex 24 At Daytona. Richard Westbrook and Tristan Vautier co-drove the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R to second place in the 100-minute qualifying race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course that set the 61-car starting field.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

No Turning Back for FIA Formula E in 2022

Formula E today unveils a powerful new campaign, ‘No Turning Back’, capturing the drama and intense sporting rivalries of drivers and teams as Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins this week. ‘No Turning Back’ is a season-long campaign, setting the tone for the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Vehicles#Daytona#Merrier#Imsa Wire Service#Gtd Pro#Fia#Nos#Weathertech#The Weathertech Porsche#Mercedes Amg Gt3s#Proton Competition#Team Rll#Lexus#Racing Development#Ferrari
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Mark Rushbrook and Doug Yates Looking Forward to 2022 Season

MARK RUSHBROOK, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports – THE RACE SEASON IS OFF TO A GOOD START FOR FORD IN THE WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP, RIGHT? “Yeah, it was fantastic. The WRC Rally 1 cars are all new this year. They’re going electrified with hybrid and the new formula for the chassis and everything, so we have a new Puma hybrid that debuted a week ago and was revealed. The first event was this weekend, WRC Monte Carlo, which is the big one in the rally world. We had Sebastien Loeb in the car, a nine-time champion, and he brought back the win with a brand new car. It was very competitive being first place with Loeb, third place with Craig Breen and sixth place with Gus Greensmith, so we are really happy with that new car and competition over there.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ambetter Named Entitlement Partner ​​​​​​​for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Race at NHMS

Ambetter, America’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has extended its partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) to become the entitlement sponsor for New England’s only NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race. The Ambetter 301 will take place at 3 p.m. on July 17 as part of the speedway’s traditional mid-summer NASCAR weekend. The healthcare provider will also receive premium signage displays and hospitality opportunities, feature activation in the Fan Zone and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Martin Doubek returns to Hendriks Motorsport

After winning the 2021 EuroNASCAR 2 Championship with Hendriks Motorsport, Martin Doubek and the Dutch powerhouse announced they renewed their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The Czech will not only defend his EuroNASCAR 2 title but also return to the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. Doubek will continue to drive the #7 Orion Ford Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen identifies areas of improvement after first F1 title

Max Verstappen might be Formula One world champion, but he’s intent on continuing to make small improvements to his approach which he feels is an endless journey.The Red Bull star pipped Lewis Hamilton to the title in 2021, winning a contentious last-lap sprint in a race which could yet have more consequences in F1, both for those in decision-making positions within the FIA and even for his Mercedes rival, who has not yet confirmed his intention to return in 2022.There are no such concerns for Verstappen over getting back on the track and while he’s hoping for a less-stressful climax...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Kaz Grala to Join Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing announced that Kaz Grala will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for select starts in 2022 as the team competes with two full-time entries. Grala, 23, began his NASCAR career in 2016 and made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2018. Throughout the course...
NFL
racer.com

GTD Pro and GTD teams penalized for tire usage infractions

A few GTD Pro and GTD cars will not start the Rolex 24 where they apparently qualified after they were found to be outside tire usage requirements in the Rolex 24 qualifying race. Following post-race inspection, the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche and the No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen aims shot at ‘lucky’ Lewis Hamilton over seven F1 world titles

Max Verstappen has suggested that he will need “a bit of luck” and a “dominant team” if he is to replicate the long-term success of rival Lewis Hamilton.Verstappen beat Hamilton in a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December to secure his first world title, denying the Mercedes driver a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship.A thrilling world title race was decided under controversial circumstances, with Hamilton reportedly undecided about whether to return to the Formula 1 grid for the 2022 season as he awaits the results of an FIA investigation into events in the United Arab Emirates.The 37-year-old is...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen hailed for ‘legendary’ season and F1 title win by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 world title win has been described as “legendary” by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.The Dutchman claimed his maiden Drivers’ Championship in 2021 ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, controversially able to pass the Mercedes driver in the final corners of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the intervention of race director Michael Masi.Perez also played a key role in enabling the 24-year-old to snatch victory, holding up Hamilton midway through the race to allow Verstappen to recover lost ground.The Mexican had a mixed season, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after both of the eventual...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Michael Masi could be F1’s ‘sacrificial lamb’, Martin Brundle predicts

Martin Brundle fears that race director Michael Masi could be made a “sacrificial lamb” for his role in the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Masi’s decision to let cars between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton unlap themselves, teeing up a final-lap duel between the title rivals, has been heavily criticised.The FIA are investigating the events that allowed Verstappen to snatch his first Formula 1 world title in Abu Dhabi.Mercedes were left furious by Masi’s late-race ruling, believing it went against precedent and was unfair on Hamilton, who had seemed poised to secure a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship.Former F1...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Hauler Parade Returns to Las Vegas March 3

The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 3, as Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off the spring 2022 NASCAR Weekend. The parade is a favorite among racing fans and will begin in front of the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy