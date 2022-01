Injuries and illness have curtailed any hopes that the Shelton girls’ basketball team had of competing on a nightly basis. “We have been missing two of our three key players, and two senior captains,” Shelton coach John Danielski said of injuries and COVID contact tracing that have plagued his 1-9 Gaelettes. “Lala (Laryssa) Guimaraes has only practiced twice since Dec. 16 and has only played in three of our games. She played in our last one (East Haven on Jan. 18) and had 24 points, 17 rebounds with four or five blocks. That is what we’ve been missing every single game.”

