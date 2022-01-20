ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Midday Nowcast: Much Colder, Rain Shifting South

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front continues to sink south through the state and in its wake, we are dealing with much colder air as temperatures have fallen into the 30s. These will not rebound today and it will remain cloudy and cold with gusty north winds at times making it feel colder. The...

www.alabamawx.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well. With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Altantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend. Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Milder Breeze Returns Along With Showers This Week

Miami (CBSMiami) – Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday before the breeze turns southeast and brings milder temperatures back to South Florida. Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is helping to push warmer temperatures back into the area. In addition to the milder temperatures, showers will be moving through the area starting late Tuesday and continue through the week. Milder breeze develops ahead of an area of rain which will move in this week. (CBSMiami) Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Stronger cold front to move through later this week. (CBSMiami) The next cold front will arrive overnight Friday and bring with it much colder temperatures for the weekend. Lows will be in the middle 40s by Sunday along with a gusty breeze.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Increasing Clouds Today

A crystal clear sky to start the day, but as we head through the rest of the day we are going to start to see a few more clouds building in from the southwest. Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase tonight as a wave of low pressure tracks across the northern Gulf of Mexico and that feature will spread light rain back across the southern half of the state tonight and for the first half of Tuesday. Most of North/Central Alabama will be dry despite a cloud cover. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be cooler as cooler air is pulled down on the back side of the departing low, highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Much colder weather moving in for a couple of days

Wind from the north will be quite chilly through the night, but will slowly start to calm down as we head toward morning. The cold Arctic air will continue to push into the area with the north breezes. This will allow temperatures to steadily cool down into the lower 10s overnight. Overnight wind chills in the -5° to 5° range by morning, as well.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tuesday; Wind Chills Below Zero

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping dangerously low. First Alert Weather models show the coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday with a high of only 12 degrees. Wind chills will hover below zero all day. By the evening, temperatures drop to -6 in the city and -15 in the far west suburbs with wind chills between down to -25.   By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and remain in the mid to low 20s for the test of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-AMFM

Morning rain brings cool evening temps

The rain this morning will bring temperatures down and keep them there all week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A light to moderate rain has begun spreading across S LA and S MS this afternoon and will continue overnight and into…
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Tuesday Forecast: Turning much colder with a chance for some light snow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a mild weekend, temperatures have been falling on Monday behind a cold front that has passed through the state and we’ll continue to see temperatures tumble into the day on Tuesday. At the same time, a weak disturbance dropping in from the north is expected to bring some light accumulating snow to parts of western and southwestern Nebraska tonight and into the day on Tuesday.
HASTINGS, NE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for showers in areas to the south overnight, and another surge of colder air for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky will remain cloudy overnight, with a chance for showers in areas near and south of the I-20 corridor. A disturbance moving across the Gulf of Mexico will bring a cold rain to south Alabama. While higher rain totals are expected to remain south, we could see rain in places like Childersburg, Clanton, and Greensboro overnight. So, if you are traveling south in the morning, plan for wet weather. The rain will exit to the east early on, with dry and cooler conditions. Highs could reach the low 50s; however, another surge of cold air will bring a big chill for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will tumble into 40s and upper 30s during the evening, with lows overnight in the 20s. A north wind will bring wind chills in the 20s during the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Dry Pattern For Most Of Alabama Through The Weekend

CALM WINTER WEATHER: High clouds are streaming into Alabama this afternoon, but much of the state won’t see any really meaningful precipitation for the next seven days. Parts of South Alabama will have a chance of some light rain tomorrow thanks to a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico… the best chance of rain in Alabama tomorrow will be along and south of a line from Mobile to Dothan, and amounts there should be under 1/2 inch. Otherwise, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high between 48 and 53 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills For Next 2 Nights

CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season so far is in the forecast, with the next two nights featuring dangerously cold wind chills. Look for clearing skies Monday night with lows in the single digits. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -20 degrees by Tuesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the low teens and wind chills near 0 degrees. The coldest air since early February 2021 will settle in Tuesday night. Lows will be below zero in most locations, including 6 below in Chicago. (Credit:...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Much colder air will move into central Indiana this week

So far January has been a cool, dry month. Temperatures have been 1.2 degrees below average and precipitation is an inch below average so far, with less than an inch of snow. Our work week started with snow showers that changed to light rain as temperatures warmed into the upper 30s. Don’t get used to it being that warm as two cold front will move across the state this week. Arctic air will move in and it will be much colder Tuesday and Wednesday. By early Tuesday morning wind chills will be near or below zero.
CENTRAL, IN

