Midday Nowcast: Much Colder, Rain Shifting South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky will remain cloudy overnight, with a chance for showers in areas near and south of the I-20 corridor. A disturbance moving across the Gulf of Mexico will bring a cold rain to south Alabama. While higher rain totals are expected to remain south, we could see rain in places like Childersburg, Clanton, and Greensboro overnight. So, if you are traveling south in the morning, plan for wet weather. The rain will exit to the east early on, with dry and cooler conditions. Highs could reach the low 50s; however, another surge of cold air will bring a big chill for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will tumble into 40s and upper 30s during the evening, with lows overnight in the 20s. A north wind will bring wind chills in the 20s during the evening.
