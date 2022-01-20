Midday Nowcast: Much Colder, Rain Shifting South

A crystal clear sky to start the day, but as we head through the rest of the day we are going to start to see a few more clouds building in from the southwest. Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase tonight as a wave of low pressure tracks across the northern Gulf of Mexico and that feature will spread light rain back across the southern half of the state tonight and for the first half of Tuesday. Most of North/Central Alabama will be dry despite a cloud cover. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be cooler as cooler air is pulled down on the back side of the departing low, highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s.

