The management at Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) has authorized a cash dividend. These are the details. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after February 11, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. And the Bank also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share payable on or after March 30, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO