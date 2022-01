FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a work plan that includes $403 million for the Trinity River Vision/Central City flood control project. U.S. Rep. Kay Granger says the money should allow final design and construction of the 1.5 mile bypass channel, beneath the now-completed bridges. The project to reroute the river was dependent on funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “As the leaders in flood control, I thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for understanding that responsibility and addressing that need for Fort Worth. Our community will be safer thanks to their hard...

