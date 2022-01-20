ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Ties For Lowest Rating Ever, Viewership Also Down

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowbuzz Daily reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 had 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating (149,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 647,000 viewers and...

411mania.com

WWE NXT Star Reportedly Backstage For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE NXT star Roderick Strong is backstage for tonight’s Smackdown, which will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Johnson, Strong is currently slated to wrestle a dark match at the tapings. As noted, Strong lost to Gunther (aka the...
WWE
411mania.com

Note on ROH Talent Backstage At Tonight’s Impact Taping

A new report has some details on ROH talent who are backstage at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling taping. PWInsider reports that Cary Silkin is backstage at the show, though there’s no word on whether he is appearing at the taping. The site notes that Silkin has been in Florida for the past several weeks so it’s possible that he could just be visiting.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is Reportedly Disappointed With NXT 2.0

WrestleVotes reported today that WWE officials are disappointed with how NXT 2.0 has done since rebranding the show just four months ago. The company has pushed younger and bigger stars instead of experienced smaller wrestlers as well as an edgier product, different presentation, and other changes. The report stated, “Internally...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Showbuzz Daily#The History Channel#P18#P35
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 01.21.22

-Sorry for the delay, but for whatever reason this show just wouldn’t play for me last night. It took 20 minutes before it would stop buffering and then 10 minutes into the show it kicked me off again. By that point the show was no longer playing, which means I had to wait for the Hulu version this morning. Speaking of this show, my ranking of every 205 Live match from 2021 can be found here.
WWE
411mania.com

Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place After This Week’s Smackdown (Pics)

A six-man tag team match went down after tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. As you can see below, the team of Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline in the post-show dark match. Reigns got Curb Stomped by Rollins which led to the pinfall:
WWE
411mania.com

Full Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping on Friday for the next couple weeks of episodes, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:. *Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are at commentary as we are welcomed into the arena. *Iceman (from BTI Iceman...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE News: MVP On Latest Episode of After The Bell, Brie Bella On Joining Real Dirty Dancing

– MVP is the guest on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and the show is now online. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:. “With a week to go until the Royal Rumble premium live event, Corey is joined by special guest MVP to tackle some of the biggest topics heading into the event and share some of their favorite moments from the Rumble.”
WWE
411mania.com

Court Bauer Thinks MLW Finds & Develops Talent ‘Better Than Anyone’

MLW founder Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and one of the topics he discussed was his thoughts on MLW’s ability to develop talent and . Here’s what Bauer had to say (via Fightful):. Court Bauer on MLW’s ability to find and develop talent: “The thing...
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Rating Steady & Viewership Rises, NJPW Starts Strong

Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold steady at a several-week high, while the viewership rose and NJPW’s premiere episode started strong. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last night’s episode of Impact scored a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 126,000 viewers, steady with and up 13.5% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 111,000 viewers.
WWE
411mania.com

WarnerMedia Was Reportedly Not Happy With WWE’s Anti-AEW Comments

As we previously reported, WWE recently took a shot at AEW in a statement, saying their product had ‘gory self-mutilation’ following a bloody street fight on AEW Rampage. That match, between Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford, featured Conti and the Bunny get busted open.
WWE
TVLine

TV Ratings: Walker Audience Eyes Season High, Sheldon Hits Demo High

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Walker this Thursday drew 1.11 million total viewers — marking a season high — and a 0.14 demo rating (up 27 percent week-to-week). Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (7.8 mil/0.8), United States of Al (5.4 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.7) and B Positive (4.9 mil/0.5) all are on track to again hit season highs in audience, while Sheldon and Ghosts respectively hit and tied season highs in the demo. Bull (4.5 mil/0.4) was steady in the wake of its cancellation news. Elsewhere: ABC | Women of the Movement (2.8 mil/0.3, read recap) and Let the...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Bryan Danielson Returns on AEW Rampage, Comes Face-to-Face With Jon Moxley (Clip)

Bryan Danielson showed up to come face to face with Jon Moxley on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Moxley defeat Ethan Page in the opening contest. Following the match, he rolled out of the ring and made his way toward the back when he encountered Danielson, making his first appearance since he lost to Hangman Page on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.21.22

Hey there people, time for another scintillating episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble looms large on the horizon, this isn’t the go home show but there is only one more episode before that event so expect a lot of advancement to those stories. We’ll get a celebration where the Bloodline acknowledges the record setting title run of Universal champion Roman Reigns, so expect Seth Rollins to do his usual schtick around that. There will also be a rematch between Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss, so I expect more poop jokes. Sami Zayn will still exist, and there’s a better than average chance that Charlotte Flair takes up a ton of air time. Alright, that’s enough of me bringing down the mood so let’s get into the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.
WWE

