Keeping your team engaged at the start of a new year is essential to get everyone off to a positive start. During the holiday season, I encourage everyone to enjoy quality time with family, relax and recharge for the year ahead. Now that 2022 is upon us, team leaders need to provide a vision for the new year. I also believe in setting time aside in the first two weeks of the year to understand the personal and professional goals of every member of my team. I’ve outlined three ways leaders and business owners can inspire their team to have their best year yet.

