USC fraternities will have to post security guards near bedrooms if they want to host parties again

By Jake Epstein
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
  • Fraternities at USC will have to post security guards near bedrooms if they want to host parties again.
  • A new memo by an oversight panel mandated a list of other requirements for fraternities to be removed from suspension.
  • Several fraternities were under investigation over allegations of sexual assault.

Fraternities at the University of Southern California will be required to add security guards at events if they want to continue hosting parties, according to a memo released this week by an oversight panel probing reports of sexual abuse.

Security guards must be posted in gathering areas, entry points, stairs, and hallways leading toward bedrooms, according to the plan drafted by Greek life and student government leaders, faculty, safety experts, and other campus representatives.

It "is clear that social environments within the [Interfraternity Council] community require enhanced attention to safety planning and risk prevention," the memo reads.

Several fraternities are under investigation and were suspended by the university following recent allegations of sexual abuse, The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

One fraternity, Sigma Nu, was suspended in October following reports of sexual assault and spiked drinks at a party, Insider previously reported.  After the reports surfaced, the national Sigma Nu organization said in a statement that it was "committed to responding appropriately to all matters of confirmed misconduct."

The USC memo, which was approved by university officials ahead of spring recruitment, also requires fraternities to streamline their recruitment process by having "substance-free events," train its members about sexual violence prevention, risk, and pre-event planning, among other areas.

Other requirements include pre-event walk-throughs, hazing prevention, and reviewing alcohol, drug and noise ordinance guidelines.

Fraternities that follow the mandates will be removed from suspension and allowed to host two social events a month by February and "a full calendar of social activities" by March if they stay in compliance, according to the memo.

"Our community must work together to end sexual assault on our campuses," USC Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles Zukoski said on Tuesday . "We appreciate everyone who brings forward concerns and reports sexual assault and other issues impacting safety and well-being, and we understand how difficult this can be."

