Houses are about to get a lot more expensive

By Alcynna Lloyd
 3 days ago

Demand for homes is still hot, and prices are still high. Plus, Americans aren't getting paid enough.

Stevecoleimages/Getty Images

  • Price growth in the US housing market, and larger economy, may moderate in 2022.
  • But Fannie Mae forecasts housing will remain unaffordable.
  • Rising mortgage rates, continued house price growth, and low wages may keep many from homeownership.

Home prices are going to rise at a slower pace this year, but that doesn't mean housing is getting more affordable.

Price growth in the housing market, and larger economy, is expected to return to more modest levels this year as disturbances caused by the pandemic begin to ease, Fannie Mae said. That's because, Fannie researchers said, regulators would shift their focus toward easing inflation, which would result in more expensive mortgages.

The average US fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.56% this week, reaching the highest level since March 2020, Freddie Mac said. As inflation puts pressure on the economy , rates are expected to continue rising in 2022.

"Even though inflation is expected to eventually ease, a higher-than-pre-COVID range is forecast for the foreseeable future," researchers wrote. "Therefore, we describe this upcoming year as returning to a 'new' normal." This new normal could mean bad news for cash-strapped buyers hoping to purchase a home in 2022.

Home affordability has fallen to historic lows. It's keeping more Americans from buying, and it's only getting worse — in large part because of relatively stagnant wages during a time of surging home prices. For the past two years, rock-bottom interest rates on mortgages have encouraged home buying, but the party's over as regulators turn an eye toward curbing inflation by raising rates.

An even more exclusive housing market

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the average price of a single-family home in the majority of US counties was  less affordable compared to historical numbers, the property database ATTOM said.

Looking into 2022, Fannie's analysts expected the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates three times beginning in March. That means it may become more expensive to get a mortgage, even though prices themselves won't be skyrocketing compared to previous pandemic-era years. A lack of homes for sale and rising prices mean the market just got that much tighter.

The recent growth in home prices coupled with rising mortgage rates could lead to more affordability constraints, Fannie said. This year, the organization expected home prices to increase 7.6%. Although it's a decline from 17.3% in 2021, it's still considerably higher than the average pace of 5.4% from 2012 to 2019.

As prices remain strong, Fannie's researchers forecast the sale of existing homes in 2022 would slow by 3.2% from 2021, which would still represent the second-fastest annual pace since 2006.

"We expect the narrative around housing this year to shift from one of extremely limited inventories leading to hypercompetitive bidding wars to one in which increasingly more would-be homebuyers are priced out of the market," researchers wrote.

Americans simply aren't getting paid enough to keep up

"The latest pattern — home prices still manageable but getting less affordable — has resulted in major ownership costs on the typical home," said ATTOM, which found that at the end of 2021, Americans spent  more than a quarter of the average national wage of $65,546 on a home. Wages are a large factor in housing affordability, and if significant gains aren't made, more buyers may have a harder time affording housing.

To be able to afford a home, you have to make quite a bit of money or save for a long time, Francesca Ortegren, Clever Real Estate's data scientist, told CNBC . After the pandemic caused housing prices to spike, the company's data showed that homes now cost 5.4 times more, on average, than a typical buyer's gross income. This means fewer Americans can afford to purchase in an already constrained housing market.

"We expect that rapid house price growth eclipsing gains in wages, combined with the waning effects of past stimulus checks and built-up savings, will make it increasingly difficult for many potential buyers," Fannie's analysts said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 38

user from LA (Me)
2d ago

Live within your means. Demands of Instant gratification are never sustainable. If you make 50K, buy a 150k house. It may only be 1200 sq ft with one bath and no carport but you can afford to LIVE in it. I’ve seen a family of 7 live in 1000 sq ft and prosper over time. Cant have it all at 35. The goal is to survive; not win a contest.

Reply(5)
18
Norma Porter
3d ago

The good news is the consumer DOES NOT HAVE To BUY...wait until the house has been on the market for a while..the price will drop. Patience is a virtue.

Reply(6)
20
jody
1d ago

Regulations and bad federal policy are part of the problem. 40% of abled bodied Americans aren’t working yet they demand support. I have to wonder if a “human right” costs an arm and a leg, who has rights overt my limbs?

Reply
2
