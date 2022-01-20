ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 11:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy