ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Moscow plays down threat of U.S. electronics curbs

By Gleb Stolyarov
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP9ON_0dr0PSFp00

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday dismissed warnings that the United States could restrict electronics supplies if Moscow attacks Ukraine, saying any such measures would mostly hurt the manufacturers.

Washington has threatened wide-ranging sanctions to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour. Russia denies planning a new military offensive. read more

The White House has told the U.S. chip industry to be prepared for new restrictions on exports to Russia, including potentially blocking the country's access to global electronic supplies, sources told Reuters this week. read more

"Possible restrictions on supplies of products manufactured abroad using American technology would above all hit the manufacturers themselves," Russia's Industry and Trade Minister, Denis Manturov, said in a statement to Reuters.

"There is nothing fundamentally new in the stated intentions. Obviously, it is a continuation of the U.S. policy of squeezing any competitor, even potential competitors, out of the market," he added.

Should the United States expand the scope of the so-called Foreign Direct Product Rule to Russia, mirroring a previous move against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, Washington could stop shipments of chips, computers, consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and other items made anywhere in the world if they were produced using U.S. technology.

Similar measures were deployed during the Cold War, when the United States and other Western nations maintained severe technology sanctions on the Soviet Union, crimping its growth.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said it was important to ensure technological independence from imported products in the aviation industry as it lowers risks to the sector's development.

State conglomerate Rostec, which produces aircraft and cars, industries vulnerable to chip shortages, said imported components were not used in producing military hardware and that Russia had increased domestic production of parts in response to previous rounds of sanctions.

"The possible imposition of additional sanctions will first and foremost hurt the interests of American companies working for export," Rostec said.

Like other car-producing countries, Russia suffers from a shortage in semiconductor microchips, with carmakers competing against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies, pushing up car prices for Russian buyers.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
Washington Post

So what is Trump’s position on the threat to Ukraine?

This article originally inaccurately summarized a description of Clinton Ehrlich's affiliation while he worked in Moscow. It has been updated to quote the description directly. Former president Donald Trump would like very much for people to view him as President Biden’s inevitable opponent in 2024. The stronger that perception, the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

'Keep your subs away from our communication cables': New head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warns Russia that severing crucial lines will be seen as act of war as tensions continue to rise

Any attempt by Russia to sever crucial communication cables will be seen as an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, 56, warned there had been a serious rise in submarine and underwater activity in recent years. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Moscow#Ukraine#Russian#The White House#American#Industry And Trade#Chinese#Western
Daily Mail

Europe faces its greatest threat of war for 30 years, Poland warns, after Russia warned it would resort to 'military means' over Ukraine and hints it could deploy forces to CUBA

Europe faces its greatest threat of war in the last 30 years, Poland warned today, after Russia threatened 'military means' if its demands over Ukraine were not met and hinted it could deploy forces to Cuba and Venezuela. Russia's threat on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in its dispute with...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I probably shouldn’t go any further’: Biden gives frank description of what Putin really wants

Joe Biden has claimed he knows what Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking from the Ukraine crisis, before stopping himself short and declaring: “I probably shouldn’t go any further.”In a series of responses to questions during his first press conference during 2022, Mr Biden said he believed the Russian leader did not want “a full-blown war”.Yet, he suggested that Mr Putin might be happy for a “minor incursion”.“I’m not so sure he is certain what he is going to do. My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”He later clarified he considered a “minor incursion” something such as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy