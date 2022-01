The CEO of Better.com, best known for firing 900 employees over Zoom just before Christmas, is coming back to work. Vishal Garg is returning to his “full-time duties” as CEO, according to a letter sent to employees Tuesday from the company’s board of directors. The letter noted that Garg used a leave of absence to “reflect on his leadership, reconnect with the values that make Better great and work closely with an executive coach.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO