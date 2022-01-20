The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Will Clayton take Cassidy’s rose back?

While they’ve unfortunately had to push back their wedding twice, Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland are more in love than ever & just bought a house together!. As things hopefully start to return to normal after a major COVID-19 surge, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have their fingers crossed that 2022 will finally be the year they get married! The couple has had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic, and Wells admitted they “already feel married,” ahead of the big day. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married…But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender joked to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’re holding off on getting a stand mixer, because we know one will be coming!”

