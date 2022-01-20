ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan responds to criticism

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 3 days ago
The competition between WWE and AEW continues even in the words of some great exponents of wrestling. Tony Khan is prepared to make the All Elite Wrestling roster even bigger. AEW owner Tony Khan recently sat down with Wade Keller of PWTorch to discuss a variety of subjects. When...

stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Ordered To Cut Their Hair

Throughout the course of a wrestler’s career they could change their appearance multiple times to keep things fresh, and now WWE Superstar Javier Bernal is sporting a new look. Bernal will make his in-ring debut on 205 Live tonight when he faces off against Draco Anthony, and he recently...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

The feud of the year is certainly what WWE has been building in recent months between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and Universal Champion for well over 500 days, of Friday Night Smackdown. After his permanent return with WWE to Summerslam last year,...
WWE
PWMania

Karrion Kross Speaks Out On Went Wrong During His Time With WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Karrion Kross talked about what went wrong during his run with the company:. “I went wrong with this, in retrospect, maybe perhaps being too over compliant. I wasn’t crazy about the outfit. Now I will say, I felt comfortable wearing it. I knew it looked a little silly, but from my point of view at the time, I wanted to embrace these ideas given to me because people previously had embraced the ideas I had given to them. It was a collaboration. I wanted to demonstrate that at the time. I probably should have said no, and I probably should have tried to sell them on what we created and what we had done in NXT, and say I really believe we should have really stayed the course with this, and fans were invested in this. The moment we walked out there with that presentation in NXT, people online, and that was the only time to engage as we didn’t have a crowd, people online said they wanted to see that at WrestleMania. I really should have attempted to assert myself with that idea. Respectfully, where I think they went wrong with us was not providing the audience with a little bit more continuity and explanation of what was going on because people checked out emotionally from what they were watching because they didn’t have an explanation as to what was going on. In the written world of fiction, we can come up with any reason whatsoever, as long as it’s logical and respectful to their intelligence, watching as to why things are off, or why things are different. From week to week, they never got that, so they checked out. It got to analytical mode rather than enjoying the story, taking in what we were doing, and getting into what we were putting ourselves through. They just sat there wondering, ‘What is going on?’ That’s the worst thing you could possibly want in wrestling is when they are no longer attached emotionally to what is going on. You’re dead in the water, and it’s very difficult to get them out of that.”
WWE
Financial World

WWE buys the rights of the Brock Lesnar's name

In recent years, Brock Lesnar's name has bullied himself back into the WWE rings, after years of absenteeism from the McMahon family square, with his last match before returning in 2012 to Monday Night Raw, which was 8 years earlier. at Wrestlemania XX, where he finished his then stint alongside...
WWE
Wade Keller
Tony Khan
Eric Bischoff
Fightful

Seth Rollins To Roman Reigns: "Just Like Me And Mox Did In The Shield, The Usos Are Your Pedestal"

Seth Rollins had a heated exchange with Roman Reigns to kick off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. One week ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, saying that his record-setting title reign is thanks to the Usos. He believes they are responsible for Roman's successes. Jimmy and Jey, in Seth's estimation, are the lynchpins of The Bloodline. He then said that they are his pedestal, the same way he and Mox were in The Shield.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Special Tribute Takes Place After AEW Dynamite

I’d think he has earned it. There are certain wrestlers who do not seem to age no matter how long they have been around. It can make for some amazing moments when they continue to hang in there year after year. That is the case with a few modern legends and another of them turned back the clock again earlier this week. It was good enough for a rather nice treat.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Might Be Bringing In Another NXT/MMA Star

She might have a new home. There have been a lot of huge shakeups in the wrestling world and quite a few of them have come from WWE’s massive series of releases. WWE has let go all kinds of wrestlers from its main roster and NXT, many of whom have now gone elsewhere. That can make for some surprising moments, another of which might be happening sooner than later.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Invites Bray Wyatt To Tag With Him At Indie Event

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) has invited his former Wyatt Family stablemate Windham (Bray Wyatt) to tag with him at Saturday’s Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXVI event. As noted earlier, Strowman and Erick RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) will reunite in a tag team match against nZo and WWE Hall of...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Seth Rollins Makes Rare Direct Reference To AEW Star On WWE SmackDown

Who was that again? As is the case in almost any other job, wrestlers often move from one employer to another. In this case, wrestlers jump from promotion to promotion, which can make for some interesting moves. Some of these are a lot more interesting than others, but it can be fascinating to see where someone winds up. It can be an even bigger deal to hear them referenced again, and that was the case this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Name-Drops Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown. Rollins called out Reigns for sending The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how The Tribal Chief always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Responds To Bully Ray’s Remarks About Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette has no time for Bully Ray’s thoughts on Jon Moxley’s return promo on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night. Keeping it short and sweet, Paquette tweeted out a simple message expressing her disapproval of Bully Ray’s take. “Real bad take Bully Ray,” Paquette tweeted while...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE’s Recent Comments May Have Gained Them A Strong Enemy

The others aren’t happy. While the rise of streaming has changed the way wrestling is viewed, the primary means of seeing a wrestling show is still on television. Networks pay a good deal of money to air the shows every week and a network gaining a contract is quite the big deal. Now one of the companies that airs a wrestling show is not happy with another promotion altogether.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page Comments On Possibly Entering WWE Royal Rumble

Leading into AEW’s Rampage live taping in Washington, DC on January 21, 2022, AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, joined Good Morning Washington via video call. Host, Britt Waters, who attended the first AEW Dynamite in DC, asked Hangman who his dream opponent would be to defend his AEW World Championship against.
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo takes a shot at Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens had a busy night on Raw, having hosted Seth Rollins on his talk show and announcing his participation in the Royal Rumble. 'KO' then faced current US champion, Damian Priest, in a no holds barred match. During the match, the former Universal Champion successfully prevented Priest from unleashing the more brutal side of him.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Announces Change To Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Roppongi Vice was set to reunite on American soil on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero were scheduled for a tag match with The Young Bucks that was made on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Tony Khan has announced a change to that matchup. Rocky Romero recently tested positive...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: AEW Star Reveals Horrible Looking Injury Before Dynamite Match

That might explain a few things. Wrestlers are some of the tougher athletes that you will find in the world today. They are out there almost every single night and trying to entertain the fans, which is a lot harder than it seems. The wrestlers have to work through all kinds of injuries, some of which are a lot more serious than others. This time though, there was an issue before the match that you didn’t see.
WWE
