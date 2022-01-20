Trauma (Blu-ray Review)

Republic Pictures (Vinegar Syndrome) While most of Dario Argento’s films have featured American or English actors in lead roles, Trauma was his first full-length American production, shot on location in the Twin Cities. (He had previously collaborated with George A. Romero on Two Evil Eyes, where he directed one of the...
Aldan Company (Severin Films) [Editor's Note: This title is currently available exclusively through the Severin Films website, but a wide release minus the swag will be available on February 22nd.]. In 1980, a small independent horror film was produced that featured a group of young people in the woods being...
1982 (September 28, 2021) Independent International Pictures (Severin Films) John Russo, co-writer of the original Night of the Living Dead, spent many of his years as an author, as well as a fellow filmmaker in Pittsburgh. Among the low budget projects he directed was an adaptation of his own novel, Midnight. Released in 1982, then re-released briefly in 1985 as The Backwoods Massacre, this Satanic redneck-infused horror film didn’t do much theatrically, but was a major home video hit for Vidmark Entertainment. Today it’s considered a cult film, in part due to its association with George Romero. Though he had nothing to do with the film, some of the folks who worked with him on other projects, such as John Amplas, Tom Savini, and Raymond Laine, all played a part in the creation of this tiny exploitation picture.
Rating – 3.5/5. I was horror minded when I was in elementary school but that was mainly focused to literature. I loved reading books, especially Stephen King and Goosebumps, but I was still an avid movie fan and watched all genres. It wasn’t until I was in middle school that I really found myself diving in horror film. I was in middle school around 1999-2001 so movies that were released prior to were either rented around the time they were released or they skipped by me. That’s why I love companies like Arrow Video, Blue Underground, Severin Films, and Vinegar Syndrome. Movies released decades before I was born and films released before I could appreciate them are now getting physical releases from these boutique labels.
Director: Tod Browning, James Whale, George Waggner. Starring: Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Claude Rains. Portions of this review are taken from the 2018 review of UNIVERSAL CLASSIC MONSTERS: COMPLETE 30-FILM COLLECTION. Warner Bros. had James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson. MGM had Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. And Universal had...
Searchlight Pictures (Buena Vista Home Entertainment) The French Dispatch is writer/director Wes Anderson's love letter to print journalism and to the power of the written word, but in an indirect way, it's also a love letter to Anderson himself. Not in an egotistical or a solipsistic fashion, but rather as affectionate self-homage. Anderson has been exploring his personal obsessions for three decades now, developing and refining his own iconic cinematic grammar in the process. Whatever The French Dispatch may have to say about journalism, it couldn't do so as well as it does without that rich history behind it. Regardless of how much Anderson loves the subject matter of any given film, he also loves the language of film itself, and his own particular dialect most of all. In The French Dispatch, he uses his beloved visual and verbal language to explore the written word, and so he inextricably fuses himself with his subject matter.
MTV Productions/Geffen Productions (Paramount Pictures) Beavis and Butt-Head Do America was the natural extension of what was, at the time, a very successful animated TV show. Mike Judge’s bad boys from Highland had decimated the MTV landscape and worked their way into popular culture by pissing off a lot of parents and getting the blame for much of what was “wrong” with youth culture (nothing was). Though the show was hugely popular with teenagers, adults seemed to almost be ashamed to admit that they were into it as well. When the film opened in December of 1996, briefly becoming the biggest December opening in history, it was clear that more than just teenagers were tuning in for these perverted, music video-watching losers who buck at authority and want nothing more than to score.
Lance Henriksen, Natasha Henstridge, and Adam Beach star in the horror film, directed by Martin Guigui. Any movie that A) you’ve never heard of, and B) shamelessly appropriates the Stranger Things glowing typeface for its logo ought to be a red flag. Goodness knows that there are too many...
The third Candyman entry is getting a facelift with bonus features. Candyman: Day of the Dead may not be the best-reviewed (or best-loved) of the classic horror series, but it is available now on Blu-ray and Digital as part of Liongate’s Vestron Video Collectors’ Series. The film will...
Starring: Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum, Victoria Dillard. After a ridiculous prologue in which a young Russell sees his father do drugs, rob a liquor store, get murdered, and give the boy a lifestyle to avoid (all in the first five minutes), we see an adult Russell following the only career path that fits: a police officer.
Roadshow Films/Miramax (Umbrella Entertainment – Sunburnt Screens #11) [Editor’s Note: This Blu-ray release is REGION-FREE.]. Sirens is writer/director John Duigan’s charming and whimsical comedy about the intersection between the strictures that organized religion has always tried to place around human sexuality, and the unbounded reality of what sexuality represents. Duigan was inspired by the Australian artist Norman Lindsay, who was a painter, sculptor, and writer. (Lindsay’s novel The Age of Consent was adapted into a 1969 film by Michael Powell.) Lindsay’s art drew controversy for the robust earthiness of his nudes, and also for the blasphemous nature of his religious imagery. Sirens is a work of fiction, but it’s loosely based on the real-life controversies that Lindsay inspired.
Though it was released first, in story terms Warriors Two is a sequel to The Prodigal Son. There are pros and cons to watching them in either order. Watching Warriors Two first gives you a chance to appreciate Sammo Hung’s growth as a director, especially when it comes to handling performances. On the other hand, the story of Leung Tsan tracks beautifully if you watch The Prodigal Son first, with the character being shaken out of his immaturity then seen as a much older, more grounded and refined man in Warriors Two. Either way, you’re getting two compelling and exceptionally fun kung fu movies.
Paramount Pictures (Imprint/Via Vision) [Editor’s Note: This is a REGION-FREE Blu-ray release.]. Director John Sturges’ 1959 film Last Train from Gun Hill may not be as well-known today as his more famous Westerns Gunfight at the O.K. Corral or The Magnificent Seven, but it’s still an interesting example of the way that Westerns had changed during the 1950s to appeal to adult audiences. James Poe wrote the script based on a story by Les Crutchfield, and that story is simplicity itself: when two drunken cowboys rape and murder the Indian wife of Marshal Matt Morgan (Kirk Douglas), he goes on a single-minded quest to track down the killers. That quest takes him to a town which is owned by his old friend Craig Belden (Anthony Quinn), and the two find themselves on opposite sides with the need to avenge one family member clashing with the urge to protect a different one. There’s actually more than a bit of 3:10 to Yuma in the structure of the narrative, with the difference being the personal stakes which are involved.
Antlers is an effective if somewhat disjointed horror film that fuses Wendigo folklore into a story of familial dysfunction and abuse. The Native American myth of the Wendigo is a potent one: a malevolent spirit than can possess others and cause an insatiable hunger for human flesh. It's also a potent metaphor that's been used to represent different things in a variety of stories, but whether or not it's applicable to the core narrative of Antlers is a fair question.
To get a sense of an era in film, we often look at groups of talent. Consider the ‘Movie Brat’ generation of directors in the 70s, or the ‘Brat Pack’ and the rest of their generation of young American actors who came to prominence in the 80s. Perhaps the most concentrated of these groups of talented individuals are the ‘Seven Little Fortunes’, students at the Chinese opera school of master Yu Jim Yuen. At one time, the group included Yuen Mo, Yuen Wah, (Corey) Yuen Kwai, Yuen Biao and two students then called Yuen Lo and Yuen Lung, they would go on to become better known as Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung Kam Bo.
Hello, everyone! Tomorrow brings us a new round of horror and sci-fi home media releases, and we’ve got a look at what you can expect from this week’s titles. If you’re a Halloween fan, then Tuesday is a big day for you because Halloween Kills will be arriving via multiple formats, and its release also includes an extended cut of the film as well. For all you science fiction enthusiasts out there, you’ll definitely want to pick up Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune to enjoy at home and Kino Lorber is showing some love to Dario Argento’s The Card Player this week as well.
Focus Features (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Character-driven movies generally place plot secondary to an exploration of an individual. The Card Counter is such a film. There’s a plot, but a sketchy one. The emphasis is on an enigmatic poker player, a loner who travels the gambling circuit, mostly through East Coast casinos. His backstory is gradually revealed as he makes a living, careful never to win big enough to draw attention from management.
Not a nightmare transfer. Enjoy the official details below. This spring, Scream Factory brings the Hammer Films gothic thriller Nightmare as a new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Available on March 15, 2022, this fan-favorite film features a new 2k scan from the interpositive, and comes loaded with bonus features, including a new audio commentary with film historian Bruce Hallenbeck, a new interview with author and film historian Kim Newman, new interview with author and film historian Jonathan Rigby; and the new featurette Reliving the Nightmare that features interviews with actress Julie Samuel, continuity person Pauline Wise and focus puller Geoff Glover. Fans of this classic chiller can pre-order their copies now at ShoutFactory.com.
Liberty Films/RKO Radio Pictures (Paramount Pictures) In 1974, an oversight caused the copyright for It’s a Wonderful Life to not be renewed, which meant that it fell into the public domain and any TV station could run it without charge. For two decades, the film ran frequently on local stations across America. People who had never seen it before became intrigued with the story of a small-town everyman who gets to see what life would have been like without him. Watching it on TV eventually became a popular holiday tradition.
Some films, no matter how much time passes, remain relevant and watchable. This is the case with Harold and Maude. Way back in 1971 Harold and Maude, starring Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort in the lead roles, was released and today in 2022 you can watch it with just as much enjoyment.
Universal Pictures (Criterion – Spine #779) Though it began as a potential pilot for a new series, David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive went well beyond its potential 4x3 confines, becoming one of his most celebrated cinematic works. Much of the credit can be laid at the feet of Naomi Watts, who was mostly unknown at the time she was cast in the film, giving a powerhouse performance that launched her career. Like many of Lynch’s works, it’s a film that gives you all of the details, but at the same time, those details aren’t laid bare. Working out what the film is doing and what it’s trying to say thematically is part of the appeal. Lynch would go even further with this later on in the much-beloved third season of Twin Peaks, but Mulholland Drive explores what working in Hollywood can do to someone and how relationships between people in that environment can affect their minds and their souls.
