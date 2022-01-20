Trauma (Blu-ray Review)

Searchlight Pictures (Buena Vista Home Entertainment) The French Dispatch is writer/director Wes Anderson's love letter to print journalism and to the power of the written word, but in an indirect way, it's also a love letter to Anderson himself. Not in an egotistical or a solipsistic fashion, but rather as affectionate self-homage. Anderson has been exploring his personal obsessions for three decades now, developing and refining his own iconic cinematic grammar in the process. Whatever The French Dispatch may have to say about journalism, it couldn't do so as well as it does without that rich history behind it. Regardless of how much Anderson loves the subject matter of any given film, he also loves the language of film itself, and his own particular dialect most of all. In The French Dispatch, he uses his beloved visual and verbal language to explore the written word, and so he inextricably fuses himself with his subject matter.

