WHAT’S BEHIND THE SYMBOLISM OF BITCOIN LOGO?

By John Morris
 5 days ago

It has been stamped on buses, engraved on physical coins, and pasted in shop windows around the world. The Bitcoin logo, a slanted B in a joyous circle, has become a marketing phenomenon and a vital tool in promoting the world’s largest cryptocurrency even though Bitcoin price is so...

The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
Seeking Alpha

What's Behind January's Market Swoon?

The combination of higher interest rates, lackluster fourth-quarter earnings, and geopolitical risks has taken a toll on the global equity market. The combination of higher interest rates, lackluster fourth-quarter earnings and geopolitical risks have taken a toll on the global equity market, with the selloff most pronounced in the United States. The S&P 500® Index is now down over 7% on the year, and at one point earlier today entered into a correction - defined as a selloff of 10% or more - for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns of early 2020. The benchmark U.S. equity index has since recouped all of today's losses but is still down nearly 400 points from its record high of 4,796 on Jan. 3.
Satoshi Nakamoto
Benzinga

What's The Bitcoin 'Pikachu Pattern' Everyone Is Talking About?

Even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drifted lower to the $35,000 range as of early Monday, social media sites were filled with humor about the apex cryptocurrency’s price chart creating a “Pikachu Pattern.”. What Happened: Cryptocurrency journalist Wong Joon Ian joked that Bitcoin investors should stay safe, citing a...
KXLY

What Crypto Investors Need to Know as Bitcoin’s Price Plummets

The cryptocurrency market is once again proving that in order to invest in Bitcoin, Ether or any other virtual currency, you have to be able to stomach massive price drops. Bitcoin’s price was around $33,000 per coin Monday morning. That’s a six-month low and a 50% decline from its high of $68,000 in November.
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
pymnts.com

Behind Bitcoin’s Collapse, Financial Fears Are Routing Crypto Faith

In many ways, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is the “face” of crypto on Wall Street, and despite a slight rally, it’s still pretty battered and bruised right now. The first crypto industry firm to go public with a listing, Coinbase picked itself up off the mat Monday (Jan. 24), closing out the trading day with a bounce that erased even deeper losses over the weekend. But it still has a long fight ahead with its share price down more than 20% since the beginning of the year and almost 47% from its November high of $357. Still, that’s better than the 25% and 50% it saw Monday morning.
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin at $38k: What’s dragging the markets down?

The crypto market dropped below $2 trillion following Bitcoin’s drop to $38k. Russia, stock market, and futures contract liquidation might have caused the drop. Meanwhile, some things haven’t changed for BTC. The cryptocurrency market is still deep into the hand of bears, per se. Early Thursday, the leading...
twollow.com

A SOFT OR HARD FORK, WHICH DOES THE DIAMOND BITCOIN REPRESENT?

A fork represents a separation or bifurcation of the original Bitcoin chain, which is carried out by modifications in the Bitcoin protocol and due to those modifications in the protocol, the rules that are responsible for validating the behavior of the entire network, which are none other than the consensus rules, are affected and it is up to the participants to implement them or not.
Forbes

What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Barrick Gold Stock?

Barrick Gold stock (NYSE: GOLD) has increased more than 3% in just the last one week, outperforming the S&P 500 which was marginally down during this period. If you look at the last ten days, GOLD stock is down 1.7%, but it has registered an increase of almost 6% in the last one month. The point to note is that the stock has outperformed the broader market during both these periods, as well. The recent rise in Barrick Gold stock was driven by the strengthening of gold prices. Global gold price per ounce has gone up from $1,797 to $1,818, up 1.15% in just a week. Over the last one month, also, the price of the yellow metal is up 1%. This was mainly the result of weakening of the dollar index and rising inflationary pressure, leading to the rise in value of gold as a hedge.
Tech Times

Bitcoin's Fungibility - What is It?

Have you heard people talk about Bitcoin's fungibility and wondered what it is? If so, here's what you should understand about cryptocurrency's fungibility. When researching Bitcoin before trading or investing in it, you will come across the term Bitcoin's fungibility. Consequently, you will want to learn more about Bitcoin's fungibility to determine whether it may affect your trade or investment. This article explains Bitcoin's fungibility in detail.
Business Insider

Is Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Or Will It Rally? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drifted lower Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin is in the process of forming a bottom following its rejection at the $44,600 level. He believes Bitcoin will hold in the crucial zone between $36,000 and $40,513.
Interesting Engineering

Bitcoin Mining Is Not What You Think, It’s Complicated

The total market valuation of bitcoin stands at around $1.03 trillion (the total crypto market is worth more than $3 trillion), the same as that of Tesla, which is at around $1.06 trillion. If bitcoin were a corporate entity, it would be the sixth-largest company in the world by market cap, just below Tesla and just above Meta, Nvidia, and Berkshire Hathaway. However, unlike Tesla’s electric cars, bitcoins are not created in a factory.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin ETF Boredom Leaves “Lackluster Interest” Behind

Interest around the futures-based Bitcoin ETF has been lackluster recently as BITO now holds less than 5000 CME contracts for the first time since November. Futures-Based Bitcoin ETF Now Observes Diminishing Interest. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the futures-based BTC ETF, ProShares’ BITO, now holds less...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Correlation To The S&P Hits One-Year High. What This Means

Performance across the crypto market has been less than favorable for the past week. Altcoins, alongside bitcoin, have continued to plummet in value, showing no signs of eventual stoppage in the near future. This lackluster performance has sent ripples of fear and panic through the market, translating to even lower prices as investors rush to pull their funds out of the market.
