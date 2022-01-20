WHAT’S BEHIND THE SYMBOLISM OF BITCOIN LOGO?

Barrick Gold stock (NYSE: GOLD) has increased more than 3% in just the last one week, outperforming the S&P 500 which was marginally down during this period. If you look at the last ten days, GOLD stock is down 1.7%, but it has registered an increase of almost 6% in the last one month. The point to note is that the stock has outperformed the broader market during both these periods, as well. The recent rise in Barrick Gold stock was driven by the strengthening of gold prices. Global gold price per ounce has gone up from $1,797 to $1,818, up 1.15% in just a week. Over the last one month, also, the price of the yellow metal is up 1%. This was mainly the result of weakening of the dollar index and rising inflationary pressure, leading to the rise in value of gold as a hedge.

