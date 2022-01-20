8 Innovative Small Business Advertising Ideas to Get Your Name Out There

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Even in the age of tablets and smartphones, printing is still very much a necessity for many businesses. Since their introduction in the 1970s, laser printers and toner cartridges have become a common part of many businesses, and for good reasons. Compared to ink cartridges, the toner cartridges produce sharper images at a faster speed thanks to laser printing technology. Toner cartridges also tend to be a little bit more expensive than ink cartridges, but they also last longer thanks to the laser efficient use by the printers. As mentioned, toner cartridges can be a bit costly, so we have done our best to bring you some of the best toner cartridges that you should consider for your laser printer.

