ELMONT, N.Y. -- It was 3-1 again. This time, the Toronto Maple Leafs kept it that way. After a tense week that included their head coach calling out his team's play as "soft and purposeless" in a loss to the New York Rangers, the Maple Leafs jumped out to a two-goal lead and never let the New York Islanders chip away at to pick up a win to wrap up a six-game road trip that spanned all four time zones.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO