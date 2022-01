All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Alta Arts will host an exhibition of photographs by actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine. The exhibition features large scale aluminum prints of photographs taken while on the set of Stanley Kubrick’s famous film, Full Metal Jacket, in 1987. Modine starred as protagonist, US Marine Private Joker, and documented the filmmaking process using the 1960s era Rolleiflex camera used by his character in the movie.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO