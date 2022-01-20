ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder dog looking for a place to retire. He would prefer to sleep on your floor beside your feet or right beside you on...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: General

This big guy came to Animal Friends through a transfer with another shelter. General needs some positive reinforcement training to help him learn better manners and how to walk on the leash. He also could live with another dog but can be a little selective with who his dog friends are. He would do well with an experienced family and with children at least 13 years old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
republictimes.net

Spaz | Pet of the Week

Spaz is a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and give head boops. He likes to get in your face and sit in your lap. Sleeping is his favorite activity. He does best with other male cats not females. He is a grumpy old man who likes his peace and quiet.
PETS
arlnow.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Appaloosa

Don’t let her face fool you, Appaloosa is a sweet and playful girl and the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week. Her friends at Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation have a few things to say about her:. A gorgeous black and orange tortie, this one and a half...
PETS
republictimes.net

Lexi | Pet of the Week

Hi I’m Lexi, a beautiful, gentle and well behaved mature lady. Being eight years young, I still enjoy hiking, running in the yard and then relaxing on the couch to watch TV with my human. I’ve recently had my injured eye removed but that hasn’t slowed me down and still love car rides and other adventures. I know how to sit, stay, and kennel. I play well with other dogs, crate and potty trained.
PETS
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Stressful Situation’ Her Cat Loves to Create for Her

Not only is the Pioneer Woman’s property a paradise for her and her family, but it also looks like her animals are enjoying it as well. There’s no denying what Ree Drummond is best known for, and that’s being The Pioneer Woman. She has starred on her very own show on the Food Network for years now. During that time, we have all come to know and love her delicious recipes and we enjoy nothing more than to kick back and watch her cook.
PETS
Indy100

Some kids did the One Chip Challenge - and ended up in hospital

A social media challenge which involves eating an incredibly spicy chip—without having anything to drink—has left some kids hospitalized. A California school district has confirmed that at least 3 high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral "One Chip Challenge" trend, per Insider. The students, some...
LODI, CA
App.com | Asbury Park Press

'Kindness is contagious': Freehold girl delights child cancer patients with handmade gowns

Every six months, 6-year-old Hazlet resident Julia Gartner visits Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for tests. Julia has a brain tumor, is immunocompromised, and doesn’t exactly look forward to going.   She does, however, enjoy bringing her custom-made hospital gowns along. They’re adorned with patterns of rainbows, unicorns and butterflies. Her favorite gown features...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local Families

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County DJ service is raising money to try and keep local families safe. The funds are for smoke detectors AC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need. The company’s owner says with recent fires like the ones in Fairmount and in New York City, he wanted to do something to help give back. “It was my wife and I’s idea,” Adam Finger, the owner of AC DJs, said. “It was about teaching my daughter to pay forward, be nice to people, and help out. I’ll do it as long as it takes to collect the amount of detectors for people that need it. If it’s two months, six months, six years, it doesn’t matter. It’s about helping out the community.” The DJ service says one smoke detector costs $8. If you’d like to donate, click here.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Monday's Child: Damien, 15, enjoys sports

Damien, 15, likes to play basketball and flag football. Damien is a smart and outgoing teenager of Portuguese descent. He likes making others laugh and has a great sense of humor. Damien does well with other peers and adults. He enjoys playing basketball and flag football. Damien also likes Legos, video games and magic cards....
RELATIONSHIPS
westplainsdailyquill.net

A Valentine’s dinner to warm you up

Treating that special someone in your life to a delicious meal can be done any time of the year, but is especially poignant and romantic on Valentine’s Day. Even though plenty of people may be tempted to dish up gourmet fare, comfort foods can be equally appealing, especially on a cold February day.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS New York

Volunteers Donate Truck-Load Of Food, Cleaning Supplies To Survivors Of Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an unexpected surprise Saturday for survivors of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire. Several volunteers from the organization Making A Way Housing and the Coalition of Us united gave away a truck-load of food and cleaning supplies to families at the Twin Parks Plaza. They wanted to help the survivors of the tragic apartment fire that killed 17 people, including eight children. “After learning of what we’ve been struggling with, we partnered up to figure how not only just hand out food but also necessities — cleaning products, diapers, paper towels, toiletries, bleach, all kind of things to help families get back into the buildings,” organizer Andy King said. About 100 families received food and much-needed cleaning supplies.
BRONX, NY

