K-9 sniffs out meth in coffee and chicken nuggets boxes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol K-9 Bruce wasn’t fooled by the packaging.

He sniffed out 15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside boxes of coffee and chicken nuggets during a traffic stop southwest of Fresno, according to the CHP. The driver, Mayra Martinez, 35, of Panorama City was arrested and charges are pending, officers said.

An officer on Jan. 14 stopped a Honda Accord for tinted windows on northbound Interstate 5 north of Highway 33. He contacted Martinez and “noted several factors that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity,” according to a CHP news release.

Bruce was called in and alerted to the smell of narcotics, the release said. The meth was found hidden in a coffee box and a box of chicken nuggets in the back seat.

