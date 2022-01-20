ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

K-9 sniffs out meth in coffee and chicken nuggets boxes

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nT2sC_0dr0MVVh00

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol K-9 Bruce wasn’t fooled by the packaging.

He sniffed out 15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside boxes of coffee and chicken nuggets during a traffic stop southwest of Fresno, according to the CHP. The driver, Mayra Martinez, 35, of Panorama City was arrested and charges are pending, officers said.

An officer on Jan. 14 stopped a Honda Accord for tinted windows on northbound Interstate 5 north of Highway 33. He contacted Martinez and “noted several factors that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity,” according to a CHP news release.

Wind down with 17 News, sign up for our newsletter here

Bruce was called in and alerted to the smell of narcotics, the release said. The meth was found hidden in a coffee box and a box of chicken nuggets in the back seat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

300 pounds of marijuana found near southeast Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This isn’t what the city had in mind when they asked residents to dispose of green waste. A Kern County Public Works crew found eight trash bags filled with marijuana Thursday near the intersection of Cottonwood and Curnow roads, according to a warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested for Rosamond Post Office burglary

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Three Rosamond residents were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office and stealing mail Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Rosamond Post Office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd. for an alarm, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they said they […]
ROSAMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Panorama City, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Two juveniles arrested for breaking into Wingland Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles were arrested at an Oildale elementary school after a SWAT standoff late Sunday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:35 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called out to Wingland Elementary School in Oildale for reports of a break-in, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they set […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Operation meant to find teens’ killers in Visalia busts drug trafficking ring

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Investigators say an operation intended to find the shooters that killed three teens in Visalia has also led to a drug bust. Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say that as part of “Operation Trailblazer,” an effort to find the people responsible for the shooting deaths of three teens […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

KCSO seizes fentanyl, cash during search warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) Task Force seized fentanyl and cash from a Bakersfield resident after executing a search warrant Monday. Around 11:15 a.m., KC-HIDTA executed a search warrant in the 8400 block of Tucana Avenue. Deputies arrested Alejandro Montes, 25, of Bakersfield. Deputies […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of stabbing 86-year-old relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old relative multiple times in South Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Saturday just before 7:45 a.m. on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Robin Kinoshita stabbed a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nuggets#Methamphetamine#California Highway Patrol#Chp
KGET

CHP seizes marijuana from vehicle at Stoner Drive in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers in Buttonwillow seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana Saturday afternoon from a vehicle at Stoner Drive. CHP tells 17 News an officer noticed a driver in a vehicle driving next to another in what looked like a speed contest on Stockdale Highway. The officer decided to pull over the […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
KGET

Man wanted for burglarizing city storage building in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in a city storage building burglary in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2021, around 7 a.m. at a City of Bakersfield storage building in the 4600 block of California Avenue, near Easton Drive. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Southbound lanes of Hwy 99 now open following big rig accident in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Update (12:20 p.m.): All southbound lanes are now open on Highway 99 following the big rig accident. Caltrans reported all southbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Highway 198 are currently closed due to a big rig truck that flipped over. Crews are en route to the scene to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Osuna hearing postponed to March

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least two more months before it’s determined whether Jamie Osuna will continue to fight reports saying he’s competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate, found decapitated in the cell the two shared at Corcoran State Prison. At the request of Osuna’s attorney, Melina Bennighoff, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in Oildale crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who was killed in Oildale Thursday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jack Phillip Singleton II, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene. The collision between the motorcyclist and a Ford Explorer was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man, 73, arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, police said. Martin Williams is accused of shooting his ex several times Monday in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Williams was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in car crash on Norris Road in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Oildale this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 7 a.m. officers were called out to Norris Road west of Airport Drive near Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe for a two-vehicle collision, according to CHP. Officers determined a Honda was driving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 6 years in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in East Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to six years in prison, court records say. Oscar Valero, 48, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of murder and possession of a firearm were dismissed. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

China Grade Loop to close for 4 days at Alfred Harrell Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound China Grade Loop at Alfred Harrell Highway will be closed for four days starting Tuesday, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is required for crews to make repairs on the shoulder and road, according to the city. The closure will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday and is expected […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Blessing Corner Ministries hosting free food giveaway Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries will host a free food giveaway Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its location on Union Avenue and 1st Street. They will also be giving away a free book, according to a news release. This is the nonprofit’s first food distribution of the year. Visit theblessingcorner.com to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California City boys have been missing 13 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 13 months since brothers Orson and Orrin West disappeared in California City. Reported missing by their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020, the two haven’t been found despite a massive search involving multiple agencies. Orson was 3 and Orrin 4 at the time they went missing. Bakersfield police are […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KGET

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy