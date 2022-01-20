ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police find 9 young Afghans in truck at rest area

 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Thursday that they found nine young Afghans in a truck after the driver reported hearing knocking noises as he took a break at...

Vice

German Police Investigating Thousands of Fake Vaccine Certificates

Police are investigating thousands of cases of vaccine certificate fraud in Germany as anti-vaxxers push against tightening COVID restrictions. According to German news agency DPA, over 12,000 investigations have been launched across the country. Data shows that vaccine fraud surged in December when Germany introduced new restrictions for unvaccinated Germans,...
theintelligencer.com

German police conduct raids in connection with floods

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany raided offices and homes on Tuesday in connection with the floods last summer in which more than 180 people died and hundreds more were injured. The public prosecutor’s office in Cologne coordinated the searches that were executed by 140 police officers and...
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 2:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 600 block of South Columbia Street, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. Value of $5,000. 11:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 1700 block of East Center Street, Warsaw. Fuel was stolen. Value of $61.15.
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
The Independent

Police appeal for information regarding disappearance of 13-year-old Kirklees boy

West Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Kirklees two days ago.Officers were notified of Juan Familia’s disappearance at 4.15pm on Friday. He was last seen in the town of Cleckheaton.The force are now appealing for information concerning Juan’s location. The teen is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.Juan is known to frequent Leeds and may also have travelled down to London.Have you seen Juan?Police in Kirklees are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing teen Juan Familia.Juan, 13, was last seen in #Cleckheaton and was reported #missing yesterday afternoon.#leeds #london #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/TzFzlrki54— West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 22, 2022Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.
The Independent

Police hunt gunman after two Canadian tourists shot dead at luxury Mexico hotel

Police are looking for a shooter involved in the killing of two Canadian guests and injuring a third at a luxury hotel in Mexico on Friday.The incident took place at an upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo states the suspect, a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire at them, according to Riviera Maya News.According to the authorities, the suspect, who is believed to have fired the shots, has a “long” criminal record in Canada, reported Reuters. Quintana Roo’s head of public security, Lucio Hernandez posted photos of the alleged shooter – a man in a...
WGN News

UAE bans flying of recreational drones after fatal attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal […]
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Police Searching for Stolen Truck

Jasper Police are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle. Police say that a Bramwell-McKay Masonry Truck was reported stolen yesterday from 1355 Vince Street in Jasper. Police believe the theft happened between 9:30 pm on Wednesday and 5:00 am yesterday, January 13th. The vehicle is a white, 2003 Ford...
The Independent

Police use Twitter to find stolen transit van that is little boy’s ‘lifeline’

Police in Surrey have thanked the public for their assistance in locating a transit van which was stolen from an address in the Epsom area over the weekend.In a social media appeal for help, police said the custom-made Ford van was a “lifeline” for Harvey and shared photos of the little boy who uses a wheelchair, as well as the missing vehicle.In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Surrey Police said: “We URGENTLY need your help. Please RT and/or copy the link and send to friends, especially in the Epsom area. Two vehicles were stolen from an address, one...
