ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

American Meteor Society gets more than 100 reports of meteor

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you see a meteor in the sky early Thursday morning?. The American Meteor...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

You Can Livestream The Huge Meteor Passing Earth Today at 3pm

An Asteroid Twice The Size Of The Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth Today. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly past the Earth today. The asteroid - which scientists have given the catchy nickname of 'Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1)' - measures over...
ASTRONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Watch: Meteor lights up Wisconsin sky in viral video

MADISON, Wis. — A video that captured a meteor brightening the Wisconsin sky is going viral. According to WKOW and WTMJ, the moment occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. The University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences’ rooftop cameras were rolling when the meteor shot across the sky overhead.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Meteor seen from UW camera early Thursday, Jan. 20

MADISON, Wis. - Anybody who was up early Thursday morning may have been able to see a meteor streaking through the sky. The camera perched atop the meteorology building at the University of Wisconsin captured the meteor passing by at 6:48 a.m. There were also reports from Milwaukee – as well as far east as Michigan and as far west as Iowa.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
cwbradio.com

Meteor Lights Up the Sky Early Thursday Morning

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Portions of the Midwest were treated to a rare sight in the early morning hours on Thursday as a meteor streaked across the skies. Sightings of the fireball came in from across the Fox Valley and southeast Wisconsin, though it was spotted from as far away as Iowa and Missouri. Experts at UW-Madison say the fiery object was likely from the asteroid belt and not a piece of space debris.
ASTRONOMY
wwnytv.com

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky. KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf. Morrissey...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor#Earth#Space Rock#Fireball#Sightings
I-Rock 93.5

Super Bright Meteor Caught on Video in Madison

According to the American Meteor Society, 1,000 to 2,000 meteors streak across the sky each hour every night. Many of these are too faint or small to see with the naked eye, but some are bright enough and large enough to leave an impression on you when you witness them in the sky! Here’s what you should be looking for in the night sky and how you can watch out for shooting stars!
ASTRONOMY
WOWT

Caught on camera: Meteor over eastern Iowa

One doctor at UNMC says watching COVID ruin futures and families doesn't seem to be enough to get people to do their part and end this pandemic. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners made the announcement Friday. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. We began to warm up...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Frozen Lake Meteor Shower

Every year, during the first two weeks of December, the Earth passes through the orbit of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. The debris of the asteroid crashes into Earth’s atmosphere, giving rise to the Geminids meteor shower. Many consider the Geminids to be the most consistent meteor shower—and it surely doesn’t disappoint. At its peak, more than 120 meteors enter the atmosphere per hour and light up the night sky. Photographer Connor Joslin shot the following image of the 2021 Geminids meteor shower from Rocky Mountain National Park and it gives an idea of how mesmerizing the experience can be.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

Lyrid meteor shower 2022: how to watch the peak and other key UK dates

Many of us will be marking our calendars for April 22 and 23 in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower as it reaches its peak. Running in its entiriety between April 16 and April 25 every year, these meteors travel through the atmosphere at approximately 107,000mph and explode about 55 miles above the Earth's atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
94.1 KRNA

[VIDEOS]: Midwest Meteor Spotted Over Eastern Iowa City

If you were looking up to the sky early Thursday morning, you might have seen something that seemed out of this world. It's something straight out of the Netflix flick 'Don't Look Up.' While Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep are nowhere to be seen, plenty of Midwesterners are reporting legitimate sightings of a giant "fireball" that shot across the sky in the early hours on Thursday.
IOWA CITY, IA
bostonnews.net

Morning explosion in Pennsylvania said to be meteor, says NASA

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: Loud explosions heard in the vicinity of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 1 were caused by an exploding meteor, according to NASA. Continuing for some minutes, the explosions were audible prior to 11:30 a.m. The overcast weather conditions hindered clear visibility of the meteor in the skies as it exploded, as per a posting on the government agency's official Meteor Watch Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy