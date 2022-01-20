American Meteor Society gets more than 100 reports of meteor

Every year, during the first two weeks of December, the Earth passes through the orbit of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. The debris of the asteroid crashes into Earth’s atmosphere, giving rise to the Geminids meteor shower. Many consider the Geminids to be the most consistent meteor shower—and it surely doesn’t disappoint. At its peak, more than 120 meteors enter the atmosphere per hour and light up the night sky. Photographer Connor Joslin shot the following image of the 2021 Geminids meteor shower from Rocky Mountain National Park and it gives an idea of how mesmerizing the experience can be.

