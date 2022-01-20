ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston’s Faith Christian Folsom on Fire

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXuLY_0dr0M0Tf00

January 20, 2022
By P.E. Class
Special to East Alabama Sports Today

Sophomore Folsom goes for 24 as Faith drills Donoho, Tillery hits three 3s

Ally Folsom scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Faith Christian girls to a 67-34 win over Donoho. She scored 12 in each half. Joelle Tillery hit three 3-pointers and had 11 for the Lady Lions. Donoho’s Anna Grace Jones led all scorers with 27 points.

Faith Christian 67, Donoho 34
FAITH – Arianna Arevalo 0 2-2 2, Anna Strautman 0 0-2 0, Serenity Pate 2 2-2 6, Joelle Tillery 3 2-2 11, Ally Folsom 11 2-4 24, Gabrielle Price 0 1-2 1, Megan Ford 4 0-0 8, Jona Harison 0 0-0 0, Anna K. Robinson 4 0-0 8, Cheyenne Rice 3 1-2 7.
DONOHO – Rory Parks 1 0-0 3, Anna Grace Jones 7 12-16 27, Claire Payne 0 0-3 0, Maddie Sanders 0 2-5 2, Ryals Jones 1 1-3 3. Totals 9 15-27 34.
Faith                14   22  11  20   –  67
Donoho             5  10   12    7   –  34
3-point goals: Faith 3 (Tillery 3); Donoho 1 (Jones). Fouled out: Parks, R. Jones, Arevalo. Total fouls: Faith 23, Donoho 16. Officials: McCombs, Roberts, Orandlo. [** read more ]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYCZ4_0dr0M0Tf00
Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
Back to Home Subscribe Free
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkBxp_0dr0M0Tf00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsdMe_0dr0M0Tf00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver’s Miracle on the Mat

January 23, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Weaver’s Johannson comes back from injury to repeat in the State Girls Wrestling Championship ALABASTER – All the time Lena Johannson was working to get back from her injury that actually occurred in this very tournament her only thought was to get back in time […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Basketball and Wrestling Events in Calhoun County

January 24, 2022  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is the high school sports schedule for Jan. 24-29 teams in and around Calhoun County Basketball Jan. 24Alexandria at TalladegaCleburne County at Clay Central, 1 p.m.Faith Christian at OhatcheeLincoln at EtowahWellborn at Weaver St. Clair County TournamentAt SpringvilleGirls BracketSt. Clair County vs. Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.Boys […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Up for Grabs for Alexandria

January 23, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Girls roundup: Alexandria cruises past St. Clair County to force coin toss for area’s No. 1 seed; JCA, Cleburne County win, Brown closing in on 1,000 SATURDAY GIRLS GAMESAlexandria 59, St. Clair County 39Cleburne County 58, Piedmont 42Jacksonville Christian 54, Coosa Christian 29 Cherokee County […]
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

At Last for Oxford

January 22, 2022  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Lady Jackets win their first girls county tournament title since 2006, deny Anniston a sixth straight crown LEGACY OXF ANN Finals 14 26 Titles 6 21 Last 2006 2021 R-ups 8 5 Last 2021 2013 JACKSONVILLE — The Oxford girls ended a 16-year title […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy