Anniston’s Faith Christian Folsom on Fire

January 20, 2022

By P.E. Class

Special to East Alabama Sports Today





Sophomore Folsom goes for 24 as Faith drills Donoho, Tillery hits three 3s



Ally Folsom scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Faith Christian girls to a 67-34 win over Donoho. She scored 12 in each half. Joelle Tillery hit three 3-pointers and had 11 for the Lady Lions. Donoho’s Anna Grace Jones led all scorers with 27 points.

Faith Christian 67, Donoho 34

FAITH – Arianna Arevalo 0 2-2 2, Anna Strautman 0 0-2 0, Serenity Pate 2 2-2 6, Joelle Tillery 3 2-2 11, Ally Folsom 11 2-4 24, Gabrielle Price 0 1-2 1, Megan Ford 4 0-0 8, Jona Harison 0 0-0 0, Anna K. Robinson 4 0-0 8, Cheyenne Rice 3 1-2 7.

DONOHO – Rory Parks 1 0-0 3, Anna Grace Jones 7 12-16 27, Claire Payne 0 0-3 0, Maddie Sanders 0 2-5 2, Ryals Jones 1 1-3 3. Totals 9 15-27 34.

Faith 14 22 11 20 – 67

Donoho 5 10 12 7 – 34

3-point goals: Faith 3 (Tillery 3); Donoho 1 (Jones). Fouled out: Parks, R. Jones, Arevalo. Total fouls: Faith 23, Donoho 16. Officials: McCombs, Roberts, Orandlo. [** read more ]

