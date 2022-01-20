ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Support still strong for King Soopers strike, despite empty shelves at other chains

By Russell Haythorn
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBqst_0dr0LzlA00

DENVER -- Outside King Soopers stores throughout metro Denver, there is still a lot of support for those on the picket lines.

“I know how hard they work,” said Lauren DeGeorge, who regularly shops at King Soopers, but hasn’t since the strike started. “I’ve got family friends with a son who is employed by King Soopers.”

That support is certainly appreciated by those on the picket lines like Laurie Delmonico.

“We love that people appreciate the situation that we’re in,” said Delmonico, who works part-time for King Soopers. “We’re out here for unfair labor practices. I want to see people make more money.”

What’s even more telling is what it looks like inside grocery stores that aren’t King Soopers.

We checked Safeway, Target and Sprouts. Many meat sections are completely out of chicken.

They’re also running low on milk, cheese and a lot of fresh produce. And the toilet paper and tissue aisles are picked over.

Compare that to the tissue aisle, toilet paper, paper towels at King Soopers, which were well-stocked at the locations we checked on Wednesday.

It’s a sign that people are supportive of the strike, even in the second week.

Shoppers are going elsewhere, even if it means long lines and paying more.

“I spent probably triple the amount of money I would because I had to go to Whole Foods just up the street,” DeGeorge said. “And I’ll keep doing it. You do what you have to do.”

How long shoppers will tolerate long lines and empty shelves at the grocery store is anyone’s guess, but they are likely to grow fatigued at some point.

“Even that won’t go forever,” Delmonico said. “We realize that and we respect that this needs to be resolved at some point. People will get tired.”

For now, there is still support and still hope for a resolution that benefits the workers.

“My end goal for being out here is that I would like to see people be able to survive while they’re working. They need to be paid a living wage,” Delmonico said.

“Absolutely,” DeGeorge said. “If that’s going to be what it takes for the higher-ups to listen to what the employees have to say, then I’m totally on board with it.”

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Westword

King Soopers Store Struggles to Recover After Strike Ends

Just before 6 a.m. on January 21, Kroger-owned King Soopers, Colorado's largest grocery chain, and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced that protests related to a strike that began on January 12 would end thanks to a preliminary agreement on a new contract. Members are scheduled to vote on the pact today, January 24.
centennialcitizen.net

Centennial King Soopers workers take part in strike

Thousands of King Soopers workers across metro Denver went on strike starting in mid-January as the local grocery store union pushes for better pay and opposes what it says are unfair labor practices. The strike has impacted 77 stores, according to United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, the union’s...
CENTENNIAL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
1310kfka.com

Talks resume as King Soopers workers remain on strike

Negotiations have resumed between King Soopers and the labor union that represents its employees. Workers went on strike last week over what they called “unfair labor practices.” They remain on the picket lines through the talks. King Soopers said it’s disappointed the process is moving so slowly, but saidprogress is being made. In its final offer, King Soopers said it proposed wage hikes and a raise in starting salaries, but the union argued the starting salary offered is just 13 cents above Denver’s hourly minimum wage.
LABOR ISSUES
1230 ESPN

King Soopers Workers Strike, So Here Are Other NoCo Grocery Stores

As of 5 a.m. this morning, the King Soopers strike is officially underway. What does this mean for you? Well for starters, the stores will remain open during the strike, but it could mean even longer check out lines, less things on the shelves, and just not the solid shopping experience you normally get when you go to King Soopers.
WINDSOR, CO
cbslocal.com

Neighboring Business Feeling The Pinch As King Soopers Strike Drags On

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4)- Negotiations are back on between King Soopers and the union representing striking workers. They were back at the bargaining table on this third day of the strike and now businesses around King Soopers stores are feeling the impact too. One of them is JJ liquors in Edgewater....
EDGEWATER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Outside King Soopers#Safeway#Whole Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
westernslopenow.com

Employees at 88 King Soopers location’s are set to strike

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KFQX) — Heading to the grocery store, may look a little different in the next few weeks. The union representing thousands of City Market and King Soopers employees is set to strike against alleged unfair labor practices from parent company, Kroger. “We are about a day and a half from engaging in the largest labor dispute regarding grocery workers since 1996,” Kim Cordova, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
lamarledger.com

King Soopers strike: Union, grocery chain reach tentative agreement

King Soopers and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced Friday morning that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike at the grocer’s metro Denver stores on its 10th day. The three-year deal still needs to be ratified, and union...
DENVER, CO
Westword

King Soopers Strike Talks Update: Mixed Signals

Three days of renewed talks between United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and Kroger-owned King Soopers about the ongoing strike against Colorado's largest grocery chain, are now on the books, with another session slated to get underway at 3 p.m. today, January 17. The latest updates from the two sides, shared after 8 p.m. yesterday, are very different, however.
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy