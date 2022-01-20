ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy wins: no one knows what we’re supposed to wear, so dress like a seven-year-old

By Calla Wahlquist
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Illustration of two people dressed like seven year olds on a red carpet. Illustration: Guardian Design

It’s 9pm the night before you are due to meet friends for a long-awaited catch-up, and a tentative message appears in the group chat: So, uh, what are we supposed to be wearing now?

Two years spent mostly indoors has killed the art of dressing. My style references since March 2020 have been hip teens on TikTok, who lately are looking like they just walked off the set of underrated 2000 teen classic Whatever It Takes, and the five-pack of men’s flannelette shirts I got on sale.

No one knows what we are supposed to wear. What we used to wear, as adults with professional jobs, is both uncomfortable – so many waistbands! Such narrow heels! – and, at this point, not even cool.

But before you go out to buy an entirely new wardrobe of elastic-backed slacks in some kind of classic bone to pair with an oversized blazer in an attempt at post-Covid office casual, consider this: don’t.

Instead, try dressing in the clothes you really enjoy.

This does not have to mean embarking on the introspective and often fraught process to determine your personal style, which can be great fun if you are into clothes and up for being negged about your proportions by a New York style consultant , but can also be quite stressful. What if, after your serious consideration, you discover that your personal style is deeply boring? Best not to risk it.

The easiest way to determine what clothes you actually like wearing is to think back to a time when you had the highest level of personal choice over your outfits relative to your awareness of outside opinions. For me, this was about age seven.

When I was seven, I wore elastic-sided jodhpur boots with all outfits at all times. I liked stripes. I liked orange and acid green. I did not care whether things were flattering to my body shape because I did not have a shape.

Now, at 34, I have four different pairs of elastic-sided boots and am considering getting a fifth. No one has questioned whether this is appropriate. We are living through a traumatic, world-shaping event. We should be able to do so wearing overalls if we wish.

Old friends may do a double take when you turn up to brunch dressing confidently like your seven-year-old self. But then they’ll lean forward and ask: “Is that what we’re wearing now?”

The Guardian

How we met: ‘None of my Indian friends had girlfriends. But I liked her too much to say no’

As a music lover, Emily was excited to join her high school choir on a trip to San Francisco from Riverside, California, in 2011. They attended a competition, which went well, but on the journey back she became fed up of sitting with her friends. “They were talking about boys and being a bit annoying,” she laughs. She spotted Cyril sitting on the coach alone and decided to join him. Although they knew each other through the choir, they had never spoken for very long. “He had taken over playing the piano from me and I’d noticed he was better at it, so there was a bit of rivalry,” she admits. “I did think he was cute, though.”
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Why Splurge On Coats When This Chic Quilted Jacket From Target Exists?

As a fashion editor, there’s no shame in my a-good-chunk-of-my-wardrobe-is-from-Target game. I mean, have you shopped the Who What Wear collection recently?! It’s easily my favorite of Target’s impressive in-house brands, constantly on the cusp of what’s trendy, new and lacking in my closet. Right now, the void I’m trying to fill is that of a perfect piece of quilted outerwear—and Target’s array of quilted jackets are saving the day, as usual. Over the last two weeks, I’ve seen the Who What Wear x Target Instagram account post this jacket not once, not twice, but three times! And each time, I...
APPAREL
goodhousekeeping.com

Boden's newest maxi dress is a hit with fans

With winter in full swing, you may be looking ahead to brighter, sunnier days and planning the new looks you want for your spring wardrobe. If you're looking for your next midi or maxi dress to wear throughout 2022, Boden has revealed some seriously gorgeous inspiration. The brand recently shared an image of its Ava Tiered Maxi Dress on social media - and fans are absolutely loving it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

This Silk Button-Down Is So Chic and Versatile I Wore It for 5 Days Straight — Including on a 5-Hour Flight

It's not an overstatement to say that the pandemic changed our relationship with clothing — months of being shut in with nowhere to go and nothing to get dressed for will do that. Personally, this has made the transition to once again leaving the house a difficult one. Much of my pre-pandemic go-to clothing feels unbearably uncomfortable and restricting, while the items I have spent the last two years wearing makes me look and feel frumpy.
APPAREL
TODAY.com

This hair volumizer took my locks from dull and straight to bold and bouncy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Jewellery designer sparks debate after claiming engagement rings should not be a ‘surprise’

A jewellery designer has sparked a debate after sharing her opinion that engagement rings should not be a surprise, but rather designed or chosen by a couple together.Madison Wright, who founded the jewellery company Madberet and who goes by the username @madberetjewelry on TikTok, recently shared her belief about proposals in a video posted earlier this month.“This is a message for everyone who will propose one day… the ring should not be a surprise,” Wright said. “But, how and when you propose should be a surprise.”The video, which has since been viewed more than 896,000 times, has proved divisive on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Upworthy

A comic about wearing makeup goes from truthful to weird in 4 panels.

Even though I don't wear very much makeup, every few days or so SOMEONE (friends, family, internet strangers) will weigh in on why I "don't need makeup." Now, I realize this is meant as a compliment, but this comic offers a hilariously truthful (and slightly weird) explanation of the "too much makeup" conundrum.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Glows In Green Midi Dress, But She Doesn’t Want You to See Her Unexpected Fluffy Shoes

Julianne Hough made a bright appearance on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The 33-year-old dancer asked her her followers for their opinion on her latest look through a poll, writing, “You like this dress? Ignore the shoes.” In the new shot, Hough donned a green dress by Alex Perry. The Monroe Crêpe Satin Midi dress retails for $2,055. Cut from crêpe satin to a fitted silhouette, the vibrant garment features a knotted detail at the bust and a flatteringly high back vent. The form-fitting dress also includes pointy shoulder pads and hidden zip details at the cuffs. The Alex Perry brand is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

The Liquid Bob Is the Cool-Girl Cut of the Season

Last year we called it. Liquid hair is the super-glossy hair trend that we predicted would go stratospheric. The ultimate clapback to staying-in hair that's been chucked up in a bun? Smooth, shiny, fluid strands—which, BTW, have been gaining some pretty major momentum over the past few months. It's...
HAIR CARE
Indy100

Footage captures moment massive coconut crab snaps golf club in half with just its claw

Footage of a massive Coconut crab snapping a golf club in half with its claw on Christmas Island has gone viral after the footage was shared on Reddit. In the clip, a group of friends, who have just finished the sixth hole on a course on Christmas Island, an Australian territory located in the Indian Ocean recorded footage of the enormous creature which had scaled up one of the men’s golfing bags and latched itself onto a club.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

