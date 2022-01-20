ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chicken Run' sequel, new 'Wallace & Gromit' film in the works

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chicken Run 2 and a new Wallace & Gromit film are in the works at Aardman and Netflix.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that it is developing a Chicken Run sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and a new Wallace & Gromit movie from creator Nick Park.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere in 2023. The film will feature a new voice cast, including Zachary Levi as Rocky, Thandiwe Newton as Ginger and Bella Ramsey as Rocky and Ginger's daughter, Molly.

Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays and Nick Mohammed will also have voice roles.

The sequel opens with Rocky, Ginger and their flock living peacefully on their island sanctuary. The flock puts their hard-won freedom at risk after the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat on the mainland.

The original Chicken Run was released in June 2000 and featured Mel Gibson as Rocky and Julia Sawalha as Ginger.

Meanwhile, the new Wallace & Gromit film will premiere on Netflix in the United States and the BBC in the United Kingdom in 2024.

The movie focuses on Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, according to the BBC. Gromit's concerns prove justified after Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that develops a mind of its own.

The film is written by Mark Burton and directed by Park and Merlin Crossingham. It will mark the first new installment in the franchise since A Matter of Loaf and Death, released in 2008.

"Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman -- they're like family to us, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in," Aardman managing director Sean Clarke said.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome,' we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible -- despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years," he added. "We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit both use stop-motion animation, which Aardman is known for.

Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’: Read The Screenplay For Jane Campion’s Savage Snapshot Of The American West

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel The Power of the Dog had been percolating for some time in the back of the brain of filmmaker Jane Campion, previously an Academy Award winner for writing the screenplay for The Piano. Eventually, she felt compelled to adapt it for the screen. “It intrigued me for many reasons: I couldn’t guess what was going to happen, it was incredibly detailed, and I felt that the person writing the story had lived this experience,” says...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Fresh’ Review: Sebastian Stan Is Captivating as Charismatic Maniac in Sleek and Stylish Horror Debut

About thirty minutes into “Fresh,” a deliciously jangly horror movie, the opening credits roll. Up until then, the movie, which premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival, unfolds like an edgy romantic comedy. In the opening scene, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones, with a bite) shows up for an app date, which turns out to be a dud: A vain cheapskate who’s brusque with the waiter, the guy tells Noa between bites of their meal that her sweater looks shlumpy and a dress would suit her better. Reading the disagreeable signs, Noa bids him a polite goodbye, but not...
MOVIES
Polygon

100 years ago, Nosferatu made vampire movie history out of a global catastrophe

Sunlight wasn’t always fatal to vampires. That idea first entered the public consciousness in Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens, or Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, the illegally made, now widely beloved 1922 adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The trope has followed the genre ever since. It isn’t part of Stoker’s novel, but to most modern viewers, a Dracula movie would feel incomplete without it.
MOVIES
UPI News

Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The release dates for Tom Cruise's action pictures, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, have been postponed to 2023 and 2024. "After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," the companies said in a statement Friday.
MOVIES
