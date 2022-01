News reporting can be a dangerous business, especially for journalists who report live from a scene not inside of a studio. Whether it’s weathermen during a hurricane or reporters getting harassed for doing their job, live TV can be a harrowing experience. One local reporter in West Virginia found herself in a scary situation while reporting on a burst water main during a weather emergency. WSAZ's Tori Yorgey was hit by a car in the midst of a live segment, but still kept the communication going with the studio anchor, getting right back up and handling the situation like a champ.

