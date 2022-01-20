ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China Mobile and Huawei Complete a Modular Data Center in Six Months

By Sharon Fisher
Data Center Knowledge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Mobile has partnered with Huawei to create a modular data center in the historic Chinese city of Xi’an, in order to deal with an influx in mobile data caused by tourists. Thanks to modular ‘LEGO-like’ construction, Huawei says it delivered a facility consisting of 938 cabinets in...

www.datacenterknowledge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
Data Center Knowledge

China Data Center GDS’s Talks With GLP Said to Stall on Value

(Bloomberg) -- Talks to combine GDS Holdings Ltd.’s business with GLP Pte’s data centers in China have stalled over valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. An almost 60% stock slump in the past 12 months has made it difficult for Shanghai-based GDS to finance a cash-and-shares...
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Huawei MateBook D 14 SE goes official in China for the price of 3,899 yuan ($613)

Huawei, which has been actively focusing on its MateBook lineup of laptops, has now launched yet another device in its home country China — Huawei MateBook D 14 SE. As the name of the laptop indicates, it’s a watered-down model of the Huawei MateBook D14 which was launched last year. It is priced at 3,899 yuan (~$613) and is available for pre-sale from today while the sale will start from 20th January.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Mobile#Mobile Data#Chinese#Micron#Cnbc
industryglobalnews24.com

China to Build Complete Tech Industry in the Country

China boasts of one of the largest economies in the world. However, the Asian country has not been able to fully support the technology industry. Chinese factories manufacture computers, cars, and smartphones but are dependent on imports for parts such as computer processors or chips. China has to ensure that...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Huawei Smart Selection 720 Full-Effect Air Purifier 2 launched in China

Huawei has launched the Smart Selection 720 Full-Effect Air Purifier 2, the successor to the Huawei Smart Selection 720 Full-Effect Air Purifier 1S that was launched in 2018. This model comes with upgraded purification technology, purification capacity and smart control. The device comes with a price tag of 1599 yuan (~$251) but is presently up for pre-order with a 100 yuan discount bringing the price down to 1499 yuan (~$235). The air purifier is sold on Huawei Mall, Huawei’s official flagship store on Jingdong and Lynx.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Huawei P50 Pocket & P50 Pro Will "Launch Internationally" Later This Month

The Huawei P50 Pocket and P50 Pro will launch internationally later this month. These two flagship-grade smartphones launched in China already, while they also made their way to Malaysia. The Huawei P50 Pocket & P50 Pro will launch internationally later this month. Well, now Huawei reached out to share more...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
mobileworldlive.com

APT completes dual-band SA data call

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), Ericsson and Qualcomm completed what they claim was the first data call in Taiwan running on a standalone (SA) 5G dual-connection network using mid- and high-band spectrum. The test combined 2.6GHz and 28GHz spectrum and delivered 2.2Gb/s download rates and 600Mb/s uplink speeds with latency of...
WORLD
Data Center Knowledge

Singapore Ties With Silicon Valley in Global Data Center Ranking

(Bloomberg) -- Northern Virginia has been named the world’s most desirable data center location for a third straight year, according to a 2022 annual report by global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Singapore tied Silicon Valley for second place after placing fifth last year. The report ranks data...
MARKETS
Data Center Knowledge

The Pandemic Is Laying Waste to On-prem Data Centers

The latest victim of the pandemic is quite surprising: legacy in-house data centers. In a survey of 1,600 IT professionals by network specialist Aryaka, more than half (51%) of respondents said they they were planing to close all of their on-prem data centers in the next 24 months, and 27% said they would eliminate at least some of their facilities – all in favor of cloud computing.
NEWSBTC

For US$1,554, China’s First Credible Circulation Transaction of AI Labeled Data Completed!

As an important production factor of AI industry, data is an essential fundamental resource for AI models and their applications, which plays a key role and holds significant value. The AI industry has been facing the problems of expensive data acquisition, labeling and governance, idle data resources after analysis, high cost of continuous data storage and the inability to reuse and share data elements. With the further development of AI industry, the ” registration, credible circulation, controlled process, lower costs and increasing efficiency” of labeled data will effectively help AI enterprises to reduce data acquisition costs, accelerate the optimization of AI model algorithms, and facilitate realizing the value of labeled data. It will change from acquiring data from one entity at a time for analysis and application into multiple ones, thus realizing reliable reuse on the basis of “measurement on registered data, credible circulation and transaction”.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's high-tech warplanes pose 'big new threat' to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island. Taiwan lives under the constant spectre of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled, democratic island as part of its territory to eventually be reclaimed -- by force if necessary. The final quarter of 2021 saw a massive spike of Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), with the biggest single day coming on October 4, when 56 warplanes entered the zone. Sunday and Monday saw a dramatic show of force as well, with 52 warplanes entering the zone over the two days, according to the island's defence ministry.
MILITARY
esportznetwork.com

PUBG Mobile Esports Gets a Complete Makeover for 2022

Tencent Director of Esports James Yang broke the news at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) by announcing the upcoming version 2.0 of the PUBG Mobile 2022 esports scene. Creating a structure that provides enough opportunities for young talents to shine is a challenge that every esports scene has to...
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Data Centers in 2022: What To Expect

An uptick in e-commerce and shift to remote work make data centers an even more viable investment in 2022. It pays to consider adding data center REITs to your portfolio -- before they get too popular and expensive. The world is increasingly going digital. And whether that's something that makes...
MARKETS
Data Center Knowledge

Space is the new frontier for data centers

Last year marked the first time humanity deployed a conventional data center in space. The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 – a set of HPE Edgeline Converged EL4000 Edge and HPE ProLiant machines, each with an Nvidia T4 GPU to support AI workloads – was sent to the International Space Station in February of 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy