Live Copa del Rey part of Eleven’s bolstered offering in Southeast Asia

sportspromedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven set to stream more than 2,000 hours of live sport across APAC region. Japanese table tennis, Malaysia’s Sepak Takraw League and international cricket all added to live offering. Global sports media company Eleven has expanded its live streaming offering in Southeast Asia with a host of new...

www.sportspromedia.com

