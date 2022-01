The future of the agriculture industry lies in the minds of the young individuals currently in school. It is vital that the next generation is educated in how agricultural industry works — not just where food comes from, but who grows it, agriculture’s effect on the economy, environment, technology, lifestyle and its relationship to livestock. To develop agriculturally literate students, the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is making agriculture education resources more accessible to classrooms across the country.

