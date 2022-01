Industry 4.0 technologies have left the world awash in data. The fourth wave of industrialization also gave us the tools to mine that data for intelligence and insights. We are now busy applying those insights to change the way we live, play, learn and earn. Today, we have cheap and easy access to the fundamental ingredients of Industry 4.0: smart sensors, data, analytics, cloud, 3-D printing, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, blockchain, digital twins, and horizontal and vertical system integration. Using these, businesses are rewriting the rules of the game.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO