ITHACA, N.Y.—A man who barricaded himself in the Tompkins County Mental Health building bathroom was taken into custody Monday and has now been charged with two felonies. Police and officials at the county Mental Health Department detailed the incident, which began around 10 a.m. on Monday. Police claimed that someone was barricaded inside a bathroom in the building on Green Street, and was armed with an “edged weapon” and “acting out of control.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO