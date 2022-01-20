ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell Says Black People Vote Just as Much as ‘Americans’

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If only politicians thought before they talked. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seemingly implied on Wednesday that Black Americans are not true Americans. Following a failed vote on...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Laughs at Mitch McConnell’s Botched Cleanup of Black Voters Gaffe: ‘That’s Cringe, Right?’

CNN anchor Don Lemon reacted with amusement at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s botched attempt to clean up remarks he made about Black voters earlier this week. Earlier this week, McConnell faced backlash when he commented at a press conference that “African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
BET

'Shockingly Racist': Mitch McConnell Slammed For Not Considering African Americans As American In Comment

After Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to protect and expand voting rights, Mitch McConnell let everyone know what he really feels. The Kentucky GOP senate minority leader spoke to reporters on Wednesday (Jan. 19) after two Democratic senators refused to go along with a plan to change Senate rule to overcome a GOP filibuster of voting rights legislation. He was asked what he would say to voters of color who are concerned about their access to the polls prior to November’s midterm elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Voting Rights#Racism#Black Americans#Democrats#Senate
MSNBC

Biden can't let Manchin and Sinema block voting rights act without consequences

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a choice Wednesday night to side with the 50 Senate Republicans to block changes to the Senate’s filibuster rule and, thus, prevent Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. What happened on the Senate floor was more than just a vote on a Senate rule; Manchin and Sinema chose to preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell’s plan is working

At the one-year mark in President Biden’s first term, there’s no sugarcoating it: A barrage of new polls are absolutely brutal for him. Surveys from NBC News and the Associated Press both put Biden’s approval at 43 percent, and CBS News puts it at 44 percent, in large drops since last summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy