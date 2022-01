Engage! In 1992, the toy aisles of Toys R Us and Target were not overrun with Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. Instead, for most of the 1990s, the space action figure game was dominated by Star Trek toys in a very big way. If you were a ’90s kid, this is a time you almost certainly remember: The Playmates line of Star Trek action figures, ships, and accessories. From 1992 to 2009, Playmates toys put out Star Trek action figures from nearly every single era of the franchise, starting with The Next Generation, going through Deep Space Nine and Voyager, and even the first J.J. Abrams reboot film. And now, a new wave of Star Trek toys is poised to do exactly what the old toys did, only slightly newer.

