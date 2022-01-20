ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

DEC Forest Rangers: Fatal hike at Five Mile Mountain

By Michael O'Brien
 4 days ago

KAATERSKILL FALLS; FIVE MILE MOUNTAIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the DEC Forest Rangers week in review, Rangers attempted to rescue two individuals in Greene County and Warren County. One man injured his knee while hiking and was unable to walk, while another man reportedly died while taking a hike.

On January 10 at 2:30 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call for help for a 67-year-old man who slipped on the ice at Kaaterskill Falls. Forest Rangers Allwine and Dawson responded and found the hiker with a knee injury and was unable to walk.

Rangers provided medical care and packaged the subject in a Sked to carry him up the ice-covered trail to a Ranger truck before driving the injured subject up to the Laurel House trailhead. The hiker declined further medical care and Rangers were cleared at 4:36 p.m. that same day.

On January 16 at 12:15 p.m., Forest Rangers were called to assist with a 58-year-old hiker who collapsed at the Five Mile Mountain lean-to. His hiking partner and other hikers, including a member of Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue, began CPR on the subject.

Ranger Kabrehl hiked in with members of the Bolton Police Department. Helicopter transport was dispatched and at 2:10 p.m., the subject was loaded into the helicopter and later pronounced dead by EMS. Ranger Kabrehl hiked out with the rest of the hiking party.

