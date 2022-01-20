Flight attendant union reaches tentative agreement with Piedmont Airlines

Piedmont is owned by American Airlines and operates regional service under the American Eagle brand at Charlotte Douglas. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CHARLOTTE — A flight attendant union has reached a tentative agreement with Piedmont Airlines after a historic strike.

The agreement between the Association of Flight Attendants and Piedmont Flight Attendants included a substantial wage increase, no cuts to employee healthcare programs, and an improvement in work rules.

“We organized to mobilize action. We spoke with one voice. We demanded contractual improvements that treated us with the dignity and respect we’ve earned. And we won,” said AFA Piedmont President Keturah Johnson. “We are deeply grateful for the solidarity and support of our AFA family, the labor movement and the flying public who raised their voices alongside our own.”

The tentative agreement follows a historic, unanimous strike authorization vote by Piedmont Flight Attendants in October, after the company proposed a contract that would have resulted in concessions to overall take home pay.

The strike changed dynamics at the bargaining table almost immediately, the AFA said. Under the Railway Labor Act, contracts become amendable and do not expire. AFA said that meant flight attendants saw years of mediation overseen by the previous administration without any movement from the company.

“Solidarity works,” said AFA International President Sara Nelson. “Credible strike threats work.”

Nelson commended the steps they took to reach the agreement.

“Working together, we secured a contract that will improve the lives of hundreds of families and make Piedmont better for workers and passengers. This is what we can achieve when we come together through our unions.”

Further details of the four-year agreement will not be made public until they are released to the Piedmont Flight Attendants. The tentative agreement still needs to go to a full membership vote.

