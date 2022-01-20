ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identifying the neural network responsible for how tics develop

By Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin
A team of researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin has identified a neural network which is responsible for generating tic disorders. Targeting of this network via deep brain stimulation delivered by a pacemaker-like device has resulted in the alleviation of symptoms in people with Tourette syndrome. The researchers' findings, which have...

The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify novel pathways responsible for liver cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It is one of leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally, with more than 700,000 new cases and 600,000 estimated HCC deaths each year. HCC occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases such as hepatitis B, which is one of the main causes of HCC (particularly in Asia). While surgery, liver transplantation, or radiological intervention may be a viable option for early-stage disease, prognosis for advanced stage HCC remains bleak, with most patients eventually dying within 20 months after diagnosis.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds up to 30% of patients with wet macular degeneration can safely stop eye injections

In a preliminary study of 106 people with "wet" age-related macular degeneration, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report that as many as a third of those with the blinding retinal disease may someday be able to safely stop eye injection therapy without further vision loss. The findings, say the researchers, fall short of setting a timeline for ending treatment or predicting precisely which patients can stop injections, but they say the results add to growing evidence that many people with the disease may not need the lifelong monthly medication currently recommended.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Brain Research#Neural Network#Brain Regions#Tic Disorder#Women S Hospital#Harvard Medical School
psychreg.org

How Do Tics Develop?

A team of researchers from Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin has identified a neural network which is responsible for generating tic disorders. Targeting of this network via deep brain stimulation delivered by a pacemaker-like device has resulted in the alleviation of symptoms in people with Tourette syndrome. The researchers’ findings, which have been published in Brain, could serve as a basis for improving the treatment of people with severe tic disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Biologists identify neural circuits associated with aging

Biologists at the University of Iowa have pinpointed how fruit flies—no matter their age—maintained neural circuits for certain motor functions, while losing their edge in other performance measures. The biologists looked at how well individual neurons and neural circuits function as flies age and when they are subjected...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Cranial Neural Crest Cells: A Crowning Achievement in Understanding Head Development

Cranial neural crest cells, or CNCCs, contribute to many more body parts than their humble name suggests. These remarkable stem cells not only form most of the skull and facial skeleton in all vertebrates ranging from fish to humans, but also can generate everything from gills to the cornea. To understand this versatility, scientists from the lab of Gage Crump created a series of atlases over time to understand the molecular decisions by which CNCCs commit to forming specific tissues in developing zebrafish. Their findings, published in Nature Communications, may provide new insights into normal head development, as well as craniofacial birth defects.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Memory problems

Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions. A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs. Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
MENTAL HEALTH
womenworking.com

Osteoporosis: Who Is Most Likely to Develop the ‘Silent Disease’?

Osteoporosis is a disease that can cause bones to become weak and brittle — so much so that even a simple fall or cough can cause a major fracture. According to Mayo Clinic, a person’s likelihood of developing the disease is partially determined by how much bone mass their body made in their youth, along with other, unchangeable factors like older age, Caucasian and Asian ethnicity, small body frame and low weight, and family history.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers highlight COVID-19 neurological symptoms and need for rigorous studies

SARS-CoV-2 was initially identified as a respiratory virus, but it can affect the entire body, including the nervous system. In a new Viewpoint published in Science, Avindra Nath, M.D., clinical director of the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and Serena Spudich, M.D., Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, highlight what is currently known about the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain, the importance of increased research into the underlying causes of long COVID, and possible ways to treat its symptoms.
NEW HAVEN, CT
MedicalXpress

Regulating inflammation can be a pathway to treating a range of diseases

Not all inflammation is created equal. While acute inflammation has evolved as the immune system's first response to protect the body, chronic inflammation can cause extensive and potentially irreversible damage, as commonly seen in autoimmune diseases or chronic inflammatory diseases like inflammatory bowel disease and atherosclerosis. Regulating inflammation—ensuring that the body doesn't generate too much of a good thing—is a flourishing area of study at Northwestern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New high-throughput method greatly expands view of how mutations impact cells

There are millions of mutations and other genetic variations in cancer. Understanding which of these mutations is an impactful tumor "driver" compared to an innocuous "passenger," and what each of the drivers does to the cancer cell, however, has been a challenging undertaking. Many studies rely on bespoke, time-consuming, gene-specific approaches that provide one-dimensional views into a given mutation's broader functional impacts. Alternatively, computational predictions can provide functional insights, but those findings must then be confirmed through experiments.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Using artificial intelligence to improve reporting of medication errors

A novel machine-learning method has teased out factors that are responsible for nurses reporting, or failing to report, non-critical errors in dispensing medication. Medical errors are more common than many people think, and the most frequent type comes from dispensing medication. However, non-critical errors are rarely reported. An interdisciplinary group of scientists led by Renjie Hu from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, U.S. has developed a computational methodology for predicting factors that make nurses more likely to report errors. This work is published with open access in the Elsevier journal Array.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows effectiveness of COVID vaccine against ICU stays

Vaccination is not only effective in keeping teens out of the hospital because of COVID-19, but it's also effective in keeping teens from becoming so ill that they must stay in the intensive care unit or receive life support, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nature.com

A neurophysiologically interpretable deep neural network predicts complex movement components from brain activity

The effective decoding of movement from non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG) is essential for informing several therapeutic interventions, from neurorehabilitation robots to neural prosthetics. Deep neural networks are most suitable for decoding real-time data but their use in EEG is hindered by the gross classes of motor tasks in the currently available datasets, which are solvable even with network architectures that do not require specialized design considerations. Moreover, the weak association with the underlying neurophysiology limits the generalizability of modern networks for EEG inference. Here, we present a neurophysiologically interpretable 3-dimensional convolutional neural network (3D-CNN) that captured the spatiotemporal dependencies in brain areas that get co-activated during movement. The 3D-CNN received topography-preserving EEG inputs, and predicted complex components of hand movements performed on a plane using a back-drivable rehabilitation robot, namely (a) the reaction time (RT) for responding to stimulus (slow or fast), (b) the mode of movement (active or passive, depending on whether there was an assistive force provided by the apparatus), and (c) the orthogonal directions of the movement (left, right, up, or down). We validated the 3D-CNN on a new dataset that we acquired from an in-house motor experiment, where it achieved average leave-one-subject-out test accuracies of 79.81%, 81.23%, and 82.00% for RT, active vs. passive, and direction classifications, respectively. Our proposed method outperformed the modern 2D-CNN architecture by a range of 1.1% to 6.74% depending on the classification task. Further, we identified the EEG sensors and time segments crucial to the classification decisions of the network, which aligned well with the current neurophysiological knowledge on brain activity in motor planning and execution tasks. Our results demonstrate the importance of biological relevance in networks for an accurate decoding of EEG, suggesting that the real-time classification of other complex brain activities may now be within our reach.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Deep neural networks track eye movements during MRI scans

Our eyes are considered windows to the soul. For scientists and physicians, the eyes provide access to memories, cognition and even neurological dysfunction. What our eyes fixate on, and how we maintain our gaze, may be diagnostic of impaired working memories, indicative of amnesia or even signal Parkinson’s disease.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Study identifies new way to attack herpesviruses

A new study published this week in mBio, an open access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, has opened the door to a new approach to attacking herpesviruses. The study demonstrated that targeting 2 metal ion-dependent enzymes of human herpesviruses with 2 compounds, AK-157 and AK-166, can inhibit the replication of the virus. The finding provides new opportunities to developing agents against herpesviruses.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Persistent T cell response to omicron after infection and vaccination

The omicron variant can partly evade the antibody response provided by vaccination or infection with previous variants of SARS-CoV-2. However, T cells still recognize omicron, scientists at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden report in a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Omicron has rapidly become the dominant variant of the...
SCIENCE

