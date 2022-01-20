ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson fraternity suspended for 4 years after hazing probe

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eyopj_0dr0IvPJ00

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — After an investigation into hazing, a Clemson University fraternity has been suspended for four years for violating the university’s code of conduct.

The Greenville News reports that a probe into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity revealed hazing incidents that occurred last February.

School officials say the incidents involved acts of personal servitude by new members and included “line-ups, berating, morally degrading behavior.”

Clemson spokesperson Philip Sikes says the Zeta Alpha chapter of Pi Kappa Phi has accepted responsibility.

Sikes says the suspension began with the fall 2021 semester and the fraternity will be eligible to be recognized again in fall 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

FBI building new South Carolina headquarters near Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The FBI is building a new headquarters for its South Carolina operations in Lexington. The building will bring together FBI employees that are currently spread across three buildings in the Columbia area. The FBI said the new building near downtown Lexington should be finished by summer 2023. Agents say the new […]
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bryant keys USC comeback over UGA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Keyshawn Bryant keyed a 24-0 run by scoring 12 of his 19 points as South Carolina rallied past Georgia 83-66 on Saturday. On a three-game losing streak coming into the contest, the senior forward promised that the team was ”gonna figure this out.” The solution came together midway through the second half. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Group of SC senators set to discuss total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of state senators are getting ready to hear from the public on a bill that would ban all abortions in South Carolina if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it. The proposal would define that life begins at fertilization and any doctor who performs an abortion after that point could […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
City
Clemson, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5th grade students at Knightsville Elementary School shift to virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced Sunday it will transition the 5th grade class at Knightsville Elementary School to temporary virtual learning. They said it comes amid a growing number of COVID-19 “related situations in our schools and the community.” DD2 said their operations are “increasingly being impacted.” “The primary concern is […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Clemson University#Fraternity#Zeta#College#Ap#The Greenville News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor. The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday. The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Record number of children in statewide hospitals with COVID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-A new record has been set for the number of children in state hospitals with COVID-19, according to new data released by the South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative Thursday. The data includes patients from MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, McLeod Children’s Hospital, and two Prisma Health Children’s Hospitals in the midlands and upstate. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SC Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to DHEC, 10,744 new cases of COVID-19 were counted statewide on Wednesday. Of those cases, 8,440 were confirmed and 2,304 were probable. These cases carried a percent positive […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

ECHL suspends Jacksonville defenseman for racist taunt aimed at South Carolina Stingrays player

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WCBD)- The East Coast Hockley League has indefinitely suspended Jacksonville Iceman player, Jacob Panetta, for what South Carolina Stingrays player Jordan Subban described as a racist taunt. The incident occurred during a skirmish between the two teams during overtime of Saturday night’s game. According to Subban, he attempted to engage Panetta in a […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy