Clemson fraternity suspended for 4 years after hazing probe

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — After an investigation into hazing, a Clemson University fraternity has been suspended for four years for violating the university’s code of conduct.

The Greenville News reports that a probe into the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity revealed hazing incidents that occurred last February.

School officials say the incidents involved acts of personal servitude by new members and included “line-ups, berating, morally degrading behavior.”

Clemson spokesperson Philip Sikes says the Zeta Alpha chapter of Pi Kappa Phi has accepted responsibility.

Sikes says the suspension began with the fall 2021 semester and the fraternity will be eligible to be recognized again in fall 2025.

