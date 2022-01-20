ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate's antitrust bill would raise consumer prices and lower our competitiveness

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjzEJ_0dr0ITt500
© BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) are co-sponsors of an antitrust bill that would put new clamps on the growth of American companies — not just Big Tech but potentially financial services firms, and even online and in-store retailers like Amazon and Walmart. The Senate committee markup of the bill is expected over the days ahead, to be followed by a potential vote later this year.

The coming together of Klobuchar from the left and Cotton from the right is a result of different motivations. Democrats are suspicious of companies that are too successful and powerful, while Republicans hate the influence of big-tech media platforms, which they say have openly discriminated against conservatives.

It seems sad and ironic that the more America’s Big Tech companies have contributed to keeping America’s economy afloat during the coronavirus lockdown, the louder the voices get to break them up or to tie them up into regulatory knots.

The purpose of the antitrust bill, according to Klobuchar, is to beef up antitrust enforcement so “we can effectively promote competition and protect American consumers” from companies worth hundreds of billions of dollars using their market power to thwart competition.

The bill would limit the size of mergers and acquisitions, outlaw firms from using their own platforms to advantage their own products, and give more enforcement powers to federal regulators.

The bill effectively penalizes American firms for being too successful and plays into the hands of Asians and Europeans who make the same claims against U.S. companies and want to penalize them financially because their own firms can’t compete.

Instead of protecting American companies and jobs from such bogus foreign claims of monopolistic behavior, the Klobuchar-Cotton bill would legitimatize them.

The premise of the bill — that consumers and workers are somehow being harmed — is false. The superiority and global market dominance of American high-tech firms benefits consumers (by lowering prices), shareholders (by raising stock values by trillions of dollars) and American workers (by creating highly paid jobs).

The Googles and Apples and Amazons have become globally dominant players because they pioneered extraordinary products with ruthless efficiency through unprecedentedly successful and visionary management. They didn’t gain market power by stealing, and they didn’t use nefarious tactics like the Mob to push out competition. With a few exceptions, they didn’t get handouts or subsidies from the government in order to gain an upper hand. They simply created great products that people want at a price they are willing to pay.

If ever there were a true victimless crime, this would be it.

Here’s the evidence of that statement: In almost every product and industry that these senators allege are illegal exercises of monopoly power, prices are falling — fast.

Let’s look at the inflation numbers. The overall consumer price index rose 7 percent in 2021 — but tech product prices continue to fall. For the last three decades, in fact, tech companies have reduced prices by 50, 60 and in some cases 90 percent, when adjusting for quality improvements. Google provides internet searches for free. The first cell phones cost nearly $4,000; today, an iPhone can be purchased for less than $400 at ten times the functionality.

And yet, Congress’s response is, “How dare they do that?”

Or take financial services: Those costs have plummeted, and financial instruments like credit cards are now more available and more affordable to masses of consumers than ever before. If Visa is a monopolist, why do millions more Americans sign up for plastic every year?

Is there anyone who believes that Walmart and Amazon are monopolists? The “everyday low prices” blood-war between these behemoths is benefitting consumers in the hundreds of billions of dollars each year. Amazon will deliver groceries, toothpaste and toilet paper to your door in 24 to 48 hours at bargain prices that the local grocer can’t match. Consumers don’t seem to be complaining.

The antitrust bill will assuredly raise prices for consumers, not cut them — just as price controls and the heavy hand of antitrust regulations in the 1970s kept prices high and limited rather than enhanced competition. As Robert Crandall of the Brookings Institute — hardly a conservative think tank — proved many years ago, it was only after airline, energy, trucking, financial services and other economic regulations were lifted at the end of the 1970s and into the 1980s that prices fell, and markedly so.

The alternative to big business is big government —if you think prices are high now, wait until Sens. Klobuchar and Cotton get their way.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at FreedomWorks and a former economic adviser to Donald Trump . His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring the American Economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC New York

Senate Committee Votes to Advance Major Tech Antitrust Bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 16-6 on a bipartisan basis Thursday to advance a major tech competition bill. Some experts consider the American Innovation and Choice Online Act legislators' best shot at making substantial reform to laws that govern Big Tech. If passed, the bill would have significant implications for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Washington Post

Senate’s tech antitrust push notches a win, but major hurdles loom

T.G.I.F.! If you or a senator you know spent 40 minutes last night talking to Apple CEO Tim Cook about antitrust, don’t hesitate to reach out: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: European lawmakers give initial approval to sweeping legislation targeting the tech industry, and a report by the Federal Reserve hints at the central bank′s thoughts on a digital dollar.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Antitrust Bill Aimed At Limiting Power Of Amazon, Apple And Other Big Tech Platforms

A major piece of legislation aimed at limiting the business conduct of Amazon and other tech platforms cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, underscoring a bipartisan desire to curb the influence of major internet companies. The bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is aimed at cracking down on a platform’s “self-preferencing.” It prohibits dominant internet companies like Amazon from favoring their own products and services in a way that would “materially harm” competition on their platform. It also would restrict conduct such as discriminating against businesses that use their platforms, and places limits on practices that disadvantage rivals. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
xda-developers

US Senate Committee passes antitrust bill that would regulate Big Tech’s self-preferencing

After prolonged discussion and debate, the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Thursday passed the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act” (S.2992) antitrust bill. This bill aims to regulate Big Tech and other large companies from leveraging their dominant positions in one sector to self-preference their other products and services from other sectors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

U.S. senators are parroting big tech’s anti-antitrust talking points

If you’ve ever wondered about the influence Big Tech wields in the Capital, you could literally hear it coming out of the mouths of lawmakers on Thursday, as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee met to mark up an antitrust bill that would prohibit marketplace and app store owners from self-preferencing their own products.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Mergers And Acquisitions#Antitrust#Economy#D Minn#American#Big Tech#Democrats#Republicans#Conservatives#Asians#Europeans
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Judiciary Panel Clears Tech-Focused Antitrust Bill (2)

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved an antitrust bill aimed at. ’s Google, bringing the measure one step closer to consideration by the full Senate. , would prohibit covered platforms from giving an advantage to their own products on their platforms. Smaller competitors have said these so-called gatekeeper companies use unfair business practices to maintain their dominance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Tech antitrust bill headed to Senate floor

A bipartisan antitrust bill targeting "self-preferencing" by major tech platforms is on its way to the Senate floor, after the Senate Judiciary Committee favorably voted on it Thursday. Why it matters: Today's vote puts the bill one step closer to President Biden's desk. If passed, it would mark a major...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Google, Apple rally against antitrust bills under consideration in Senate

Google and Apple are furious with antitrust legislation getting a fresh look in Congress and warned that what’s bad for them is bad for America. As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to review new antitrust proposals, the Big Tech titans are working to undermine support for the bills that could damage their market power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Apple Insider

Senate bills will do real harm to consumer privacy & security, Apple argues

Apple has sent a letter to U.S. lawmakers strongly voicing its opposition to several antitrust bills, claiming that the proposed acts would hurt competition, stifle innovation, and harm consumer privacy and security. In the letter, which was obtained by AppleInsider, Apple criticizes both the American Innovation and Choice Online Act...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Federal antitrust bill would grant 'sweeping new powers' to federal bureaucrats

It was not that long ago that Republicans based their agenda on rolling back the regulatory state. Former President Trump campaigned on a promise of repealing two regulations for every new one that goes into effect. His administration largely followed through on that promise, often times exceeding it. Congressional Republicans worked to limit the powers of federal agencies to dictate best practices to American businesses and individuals. They also pushed for the repeal of onerous regulations to keep the economy afloat at the onset of the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

457K+
Followers
54K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy