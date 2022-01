Yes! Meshuggah have announced their long-awaited new album, Immutable, scheduled to arrive on April 1st via Atomic Fire Records. The follow-up to 2016’s The Violent Sleep Of Reason, mark’s the group’s overall ninth full-length effort, and promised to be their “most esoteric sonic adventure yet.” Recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad (Sweden), mixed by Rickard Bengtsson & Staffan Karlsson and mastered by multiple Grammy award winner Vlado Meller (Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, System Of A Down), their forthcoming effort will be available for pre-order on January 28th. The group has once again teamed up with artist Luminokaya for the cover artwork.

