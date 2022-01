The Minions could be invading Universal Studios Orlando very soon. The theme park has erected construction barriers around the theater that formerly housed Shrek 4-D, an interactive theater ride featuring the characters from the Shrek franchise of films. The barriers feature the Minions and indicate that the 4-D theater ride could receive an updated attraction starring the weird yellow characters who were the breakout stars of the Despicable Me franchise. Universal further hinted that the ride would receive a new Minions update in a tweet that showed an onion (representing the Shrek franchise) being replaced with a banana (a hint at the Minions, who are yellow and cylindrical.) Bananas also appear on the Minions-themed construction barriers, further cementing a tie between the characters and the teaser, which can be seen below:

