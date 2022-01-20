ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

CBS News Hires Robert Costa as Chief Election Correspondent

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tftlW_0dr0Gwvw00

CBS News has hired Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa to serve as the network’s chief election and campaign correspondent, making the veteran journalist a central part of its 2022 and 2024 election coverage.

Costa will report for all CBS News platforms, including streaming, and will also contribute to the network’s investigative and enterprise reporting. In addition, CBS News, Costa and The Washington Post plan to collaborate on occasional special projects and investigations.

Costa also recently released he book Peril with co-author Bob Woodward, about the end of Donald Trump’s presidency and the beginning of Joe Biden’s administration.

The journalist is a TV veteran, having served as the moderator of PBS’ Washington Week from 2017-2020. He was also a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

“Bob Costa is one of the best political reporters of his generation,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a statement. “From Peril and print to television and streaming, Costa’s fearless political reporting and unrivaled access to key decision-makers consistently stand out, bringing clarity and deep insight to readers and viewers everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the CBS News team.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Shuffles Executive Team With Emphasis on Streaming

CBS News is rejiggering its executive team, and placing an added emphasis on streaming in the process. For starters, CBS has hired Anthony Galloway to serve as senior vp of CBS News streaming, overseeing all programming and production. An NBC News, Conde Nast and Vice veteran, Galloway was most recently chief content officer at The Wall Street Journal. He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. Meanwhile, CBS has promoted Kaci Sokoloff to vp of bookings for CBS News, leading a centralized booking unit that will encompass the TV broadcasts and streaming platforms. She had been the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Taps Mark X. Lima as Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News is shaking up the leadership in its Washington D.C. bureau. The network news division has named Mark X. Lima Washington bureau chief. Lima had been the West Coast bureau chief for CBS News, and he succeeds Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was promoted to a new corporate role overseeing all newsgathering at CBS News last November. Before joining CBS, Lima was a producer and executive at ABC News and Univision/Fusion. Lima will report to Ciprian-Matthews, while Dell Williams fills in as interim West Coast bureau chief. In addition, CBS Face The Nation executive producer Mary Hager will add executive editor for politics to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Lara Logan Dropped by UTA After Comparing Anthony Fauci to Infamous Nazi Doctor

UTA no longer represents Lara Logan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Following the TV personality comparing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele during an episode of Fox News Primetime that aired late last year, UTA cut ties with Logan several weeks ago, according to a representative for the talent agency. On Nov. 29, Logan appeared on Primetime and made claims about the manner in which others had supposedly been criticizing Fauci for his handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “This is what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them — he represents Josef...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Cites Drop In News Channel Viewership: “The Cables Are Heading South” — Update

UPDATE, 2:55 PM PT: Joe Biden wrapped up a surprisingly long presidential press conference, lasting nearly two hours, insisting that he was willing to reach out to any Republican but that he was facing an opposition that was even different than when he served as vice president to Barack Obama. Toward the end of the press conference, in which he took questions from 22 reporters, ranging from those from The New York Times and Newsmax, Biden offered a critique of the media — and the potential demise of cable news networks. He seemed to be making the point of how much media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Nbc#Msnbc#Cbs News#The Washington Post#Nbc News
SFGate

Fox News Fills Out ‘The Five’ With Jeanine Pirro, Trio of Liberals

Fox News Channel said it would count on a larger group of anchors to boost one of its top shows, “The Five,” as it enjoys a new levels of viewership. Jeanine Pirro, the firebrand former prosecutor who has held forth on Fox News’ Saturday-night schedule for a decade, will fill one of two empty seats at the network’s late-afternoon mainstay, with a trio — Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov — rotating as the program’s voice from the left. Those three have been filling in since the resident liberal of “The Five,” Juan Williams, parted ways with the show last May. Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters have carried on the interim. Pirro will give up the regular Saturday-night show she has hosted for a decade.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell Rages At 'Disgusting' Fox News For Not Talking About 2020 Election

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell raged at Fox News at a rally on Saturday, criticizing the network for no longer promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election all the time. “The biggest problem we face, it’s not the media, the fake news media — we’re all onto them — it’s the conservative media, the ones that don’t talk,” Lindell said at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Florence, Arizona, during a spiel filled with baseless claims about electoral fraud. “One of them rhymes with Fox. OK? Disgusting. They’re disgusting.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Elections
Times Daily

'Peril' co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

NEW YORK (AP) — Political reporter Robert Costa is jumping from The Washington Post to CBS News, where he was named Thursday as the network's chief election and campaign correspondent. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

CBS News Taps Team To Boost Streaming Plans

CBS News has tapped The Wall Street Journal’s Anthony Galloway to oversee day-to-day programming and production for the network’s streaming service, along with a series of  other executives who also will play roles in the expanded emphasis on the digital platforms. Galloway will serve as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming, and will report to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. The network also named Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming, and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across network and streaming. Galloway most recently was...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

CBS Announces Streaming News Leadership Team

CBS News kicked Tuesday off by announcing an expansion of its streaming news leadership team. Anthony Galloway (shown right) is joining CBS as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming; Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming; and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across Network and Streaming.
WORLD
Variety

CBS News Places New Focus on Streaming With Hire of Anthony Galloway

CBS News is placing new emphasis on streaming video, luring an executive from The Wall Street Journal to oversee the broadband news venture once known as CBSN. The ViacomCBS unit hired Anthony Galloway, who had been overseeing a range of audio and video initiatives at the News Corp.-backed broadsheet, as its new senior vice president of streaming. Galloway, who will report to Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of a unit that comprises CBS News and local stations, is expected to oversee day-to-day programming and production for CBS News’ streaming service. He starts his new role Feb. 14. CBS News is in the midst of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy