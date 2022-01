Taking place across the weekend of March 5th and 6th, the Game Music Festival 4 is bringing some popular indie game music to the Royal Festival Hall London. You’re going to hear music from the likes of Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest. On top of that, there’s a Cuphead related performance called “The Jazz of Cuphead”. This is the first time the GMF has ventured outside of Poland, and there will be workshops, education talks from composers, and it generally sounds like a fabulous way to spend a weekend if you adore games and game music.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO