Lackawanna County, PA

No injuries reported after Benton Township bathroom fire

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
 4 days ago

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a bathroom fire Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County.

Two people were at their home in Benton Township on State Route 438, when they say they noticed smoke coming from the bathroom. Both residents made it out safely. Firefighters say the damage is minimal and the fire was confined to the bathroom. Despite minimal damage, the residents are still shaken by the incident.

“A little scary, we were both, we were both sleeping. So we woke up to a good bit of smoke. But the fire alarms hadn’t went off yet. So then we realized. There was smoke coming from actually under the toilet, and we needed to find the crawl space, so we called the fire department,” said George Kwiecinski who lives in the house.

The fire is believed to have started due to an electrical issue. The family is now allowed back inside.

